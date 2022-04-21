NEW HIRES

Northern Light Mercy Hospital has hired two physician assistants to its orthopedics and spine surgery programs.

Amanda Brinkley has joined Northern Light Mercy Spine Surgery. Brinkley previously worked for Sentara Neurosurgery Specialists at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital in Norfolk, Virginia.

Sorenda Muth, PA-C, joined Northern Light Mercy Orthopedics. Muth previously worked as a clinical assistant at OA Centers for Orthopedics in Portland.

Cameron Peden was hired as senior director, human resources at United Way of Southern Maine.

Peden previously served as human resources, compliance and marketing director at BCU Electric in Ashland, Ohio.

The City of Lewiston announced four new hires:

Shelley Norton has joined the city’s code and planning department as a city planner.

Norton had previously worked as a land use planner for the Androscoggin Valley Council of Governments since 2017.

Adam Jones was hired as a code enforcement officer. Most recently, Jones was a certified occupancy specialist/property manager in central Maine. He is also an internationally published professional photographer, and a business owner for over 18 years.

Jacqueline Crucet has been hired as a neighborhood development planner. Crucet brings 13 years of experience as assistant director of the National Parks Conservation Association.

Pauline Chouinard joins as new administrative assistant for code and planning and community development. She previously worked at Concentric by Ginko.

PROMOTIONS

George “Toby” Dilworth was elected managing director of Drummond Woodsum.

Dilworth is an experienced litigator, representing individuals and businesses in criminal and civil cases. While a federal prosecutor, Dilworth received the U.S. Department of Justice’s Director’s Award for sustained superior performance.

Allen Insurance and Financial announced that Kellie Doolen has obtained her license to sell property and casualty insurance in Maine. Doolen joined the company in November 2019 as a scanning associate and receptionist.

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

The Tree Care Industry Association has appointed Arthur William Batson III to its board of directors. Baston is the chief financial officer of Lucas Tree Experts.

Seventy-five State Street has appointed new leadership to its board of trustees.

Dr. Julia Redding was named chair of the board. Dr. Redding is a doctor of osteopathic medicine, a certified medical director, and a geriatrician at Maine Medical Center. She has served on the board since 2017.

Megan Walton was named vice chair. Walton is the chief executive officer of Southern Maine Agency on Aging. She has served on the board since 2020.

Joseph Corey, president of Day’s Jewelry, was named to the 20 Under 40 in jewelry retail.

Corey is the third generation of Coreys to be employed at Day’s. He was recently elected to serve on the board of directors for Jewelers for Children, an organization established by the jewelry industry to benefit many children’s charities.

GENERAL

Rob Moody, president and executive director at Good Will-Hinckley, is leaving his post in July to become principal at China Primary School in RSU 18. Moody, a dedicated educator at Good Will-Hinckley, is stepping down after 23 years. He has been involved in education and working with young people for more than 33 years. Moody was previously a principal at Windsor Elementary School in 2004, after previously having been at Good Will-Hinckley for 15 years, and has been back at Good Will-Hinckley for nine years. He also taught at Franklin Academy, a private school in Sabattus.

Lisa Pohlmann announced she is retiring as chief executive officer of the Natural Resources Council of Maine by the end of 2022. Pohlmann dedicated 22 years of her life to NRCM, first serving as a member of the board of directors for seven years, including two as board president. In 2008, she became the organization’s deputy director. In 2011, she was hired to lead NRCM.

