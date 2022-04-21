SACO – Saco & Biddeford Savings Institution, Maine’s oldest bank, has announced a $2,500 donation to Maine Needs through its Charitable Foundation. In addition to the monetary donation, SBSI employees put together and donated 25 cleaning kits to the organization.

Founded in 2018, Maine Needs strives to help individuals and families in Maine meet their basic, material needs. Initially, the nonprofit focused on helping single mothers who were raising young children in a new country. Founder Angela Stone soon realized many local individuals and families share the same basic needs. Now, the organization strives to aid all those in need: families, individuals, housed, unhoused, Mainers and immigrants throughout the state.

“The reality is that there are still many gaps in social services and other assistance programs,” said Tara Belch, volunteer shift leader and intern at Maine Needs. “The efforts and initiatives of Maine Needs are absolutely integral to the wellbeing of our community members.”

The volunteer-run organization has doubled in size since 2021 and is currently accepting donations for spring and summer, such as sun care kits, summer fun kits, and their top-needed kit: cleaning kits. Cleaning kits include home cleaning supplies such as all-purpose sprays, toilet bowl cleaners and trash bags; plus personal care items such as shampoo, body lotion and toothpaste.

“Our community members should have access to essentials, especially at times when their lives are in upheaval,” said Bob Quentin, president of Saco & Biddeford Savings. “In the short time since Maine Needs was founded, they have done important work towards providing solutions for those in need. Their efforts are well worthy of our recognition and support.”

Since November 2020, Maine Needs has given 5,122 cleaning and toiletry kits to people who were going without household and hygiene necessities. Donations can be dropped off on Wednesdays and Saturdays at the nonprofit’s free community donation center, located at 332 Forest Ave. in Portland. To learn more and donate online, visit: www.maineneeds.org

