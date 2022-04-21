SCARBOROUGH —A Candidates Night is being held at the Scarborough Town Hall to hear from the candidates about their vision and priorities for Scarborough if elected and answer any questions residents may have.

Due to the vacancy on the Scarborough Town Council, the Scarborough Community Chamber of Commerce will be sponsoring a Candidates Night forum for residents to meet Peter Freilinger, Nicholas McGee and Martin Topol the three candidates running for the vacant council seat.

The seat opened up when Paul Johnson resigned last month. Johnson resigned to accept a position with the Greater Portland Council of Governments and is working as a senior economic development manager.

The meeting will be held on April 27 from 7 to 8 p.m. in the Council Chambers. The meeting is moderated by SEDCO Board Member Kevin Freeman. The vacancy will be filled during the June 14 election. Remote viewing and participation is available. Residents looking to participate through Zoom can register on the town website at https://www.scarboroughmaine.org/

