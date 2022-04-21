Darby Stoltz scored four goals to pace Scarborough to a 10-8 win over Thornton Academy in a Class A South girls’ lacrosse game Thursday in Saco.

Natalie Bilodeau added three goals and Meagan Donovan scored twice for Scarborough (2-0).

Thornton (0-1) got goals from seven players, led by Grace Veroneau with two.

BIDDEFORD 15, BONNY EAGLE 5: Valentina Laflamme recorded five goals and four assists as Biddeford opened its season with a victory over the Scots (0-2) in Standish.

Abby Bouffard tallied three goals and two assists, and Cece Keller and Melandi Martel each added two goals and two assists.

Emily Jackson scored all five Bonny Eagle goals.

GARDINER 9, BRUNSWICK 8: Sophie Blanchard broke a tie with less than four minutes remaining as Gardiner/Hall-Dale (2-0) beat Brunswick (0-2) in Gardiner.

Advertisement

Lilly Diversi led Gardiner with four goals and an assist.

Lilly Belanger scored six goals for Brunswick.

SOFTBALL

BRUNSWICK 10, LAKE REGION 6: Kelsey Sullivan belted two solo home runs, and the Dragons (2-0) rallied past the Lakers (1-1) in Naples.

Aided by three Lake Region errors, Brunswick scored four runs in the fifth inning to erase a 4-3 deficit. Sullivan’s second homer started a three-run sixth as the Dragons pulled away.

Elle Sullivan also drove in two runs.

Advertisement

Melissa Mayo went 4 for 4 with a home run and three runs scored for the Lakers. Emily Rock had three hits, including a two-run homer, and scored twice, and Kylie Myers hit a two-run single.

BASEBALL

LAKE REGION 8, BRUNSWICK 4: Jacob Chadbourne collected three hits and four RBI for the Lakers (2-0) in a win over the Dragons (0-2) in Naples.

Grady Garland picked up the win in relief, allowing one run and three hits in three innings.

Collin McCaffrey went 2 for 4 for Brunswick.

KENNEBUNK 14, WINDHAM 0: Quinn MacDonald pitched a one-hitter with 11 strikeouts and had two hits and two RBI to power the Rams (1-0) past the Eagles (0-1) at Windham.

Advertisement

Drew Sliwkowski chipped in with two hits and two RBI. Isaac Jensen and Landon Schwartzman also drove in two runs apiece, and George Lazos scored four runs.