The owner of the tractor-trailer truck that crashed into three parked cars in Portland last week said the employee who was behind the wheel has not returned his calls and police are still trying to find him.

The 1999 Freightliner belongs to Ridge Road Express Inc., a two-vehicle trucking operation in Littleton, said the company’s owner, Wayne O. Shaw.

The man behind the wheel left the rig in Auburn and dumped the trailer somewhere else, Shaw said. No one’s heard from him since.

“He’s still missing, as far as I know,” said Shaw, who said the driver worked for him on and off for three years without problems. “He’s been a great employee on every job.”

Shaw said he’s been cooperating with police and will soon have to deal with the insurance claims brought by the crashes, a major headache.

Shaw’s company is based north of Houlton in Aroostook County. Most of his business is hauling potatoes to various processing plants in Massachusetts, he said.

The driver who crashed into the building was on his way back from a potato run and the trailer he was pulling was empty, Shaw said. After it was recovered, he said, the trailer was towed to a heavy equipment yard in Cumberland.

It was not immediately clear who owned the trailer.

It was also unclear why the truck driver ventured into downtown Portland.

Witnesses watched on Friday morning as the tractor, towing a roughly 50-foot refrigerated trailer, attempted to turn into the parking lot at 39 Forest Ave., the city’s public health department.

But the maneuver was too tight for the hulking truck, and it collided again and again with obstacles in its narrow path. The crash damaged three vehicles, according to a preliminary crash report. One of them belonged to Sandra Green.

Green’s 2017 Volvo SUV was parked outside the public health building when it was struck by the truck and trailer. The damage totaled the vehicle, she said.

“He hit it three times,” Green said.

Video from bystanders shows the vehicle’s left rear quarter panel area caved in, and car parts strewn around the roadway. The force of the impact pushed the SUV into the rear bumper of a pickup truck parked in front of it, slightly damaging the truck. By the time the trailer was freed of Green’s vehicle, the SUV was perpendicular to the curb, its rear end in pieces.

“I wasn’t away from the car very long. When I came back, he was moving on to other vehicles, ” Green said. “He just did not care about what he had done and what he was doing.”

Police say they have identified a person of interest in the case, but declined to discuss Thursday on whether they had located him. Neither police nor Shaw identified the man, and his name was not included in the police report.

“With the time that has gone by, it is most likely that the case will be presented to the district attorney before any charging decisions are made,” said Major Robert Martin.

For misdemeanor crimes, an officer must be present when the alleged crime occurred to meet the probable cause standard to make an arrest, Martin said. As time passes after the incident, the probable cause threshold grows more difficult to meet if no arrest occurs immediately. Probable cause does not go “stale” for felony crimes, but sometimes investigators or prosecutors prefer to wait until after obtaining an indictment or a judicial arrest warrant, Martin said.

A 2013 Mercedes Benz parked in the health department lot suffered extensive front-bumper damage. The driver also hit a 2020 Ford police SUV owned by the Maine State Police, which sustained between $8,000 to $10,000 in damage, said Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the agency.

As he backed up into Forest Avenue before trundling away toward Congress Street and apparently entering the highway headed north, the driver also flattened a parking meter.

