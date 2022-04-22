The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Maine declined on Friday and continues to fluctuate around 100 even as state reports a rise in cases.

A total of 103 patients were hospitalized as of Friday morning, including 19 in critical care and two on ventilators. That’s a slight one-day drop from Thursday’s count of 107, which was the highest number in more than a month.

Meanwhile, the average number of new cases reported by the state has increased about 50 percent over the past weeks, from about 200 cases a day to about 300.

The Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 467 new cases Friday and two additional deaths. The actual number of new infections is significantly higher than the daily reports because many people are now relying on at-home tests, which are not included in the official counts. Since the pandemic began, Maine has recorded 241,716 cases and 2,280 deaths.

Maine’s rise in infections coincides with increases across the Northeast following the spread of the BA.2 omicron subvariant, which is more contagious than the original omicron variant.

Advertisement

Hospitalizations also have started to rise in the Northeast, although not as significantly as infection rates. The number of new hospital admissions is up 24 percent over the past week in New England, according to the U.S. CDC.

Public health experts are not projecting a big leap in hospitalizations because both omicron variants tend to cause less severe cases, and with high levels of the population immunized through vaccination and prior infection, there are fewer people to infect. Also, people who are vaccinated and get breakthrough cases of COVID-19 are much more likely to get a mild version and not need hospitalization.

Most patients who need hospital care have not been fully vaccinated.

Aroostook County was reclassified as being at high risk for virus transmission, according to federal data updated late Thursday.

The high-risk category on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID Data Tracker map means that community transmission of the virus is high and could strain hospital capacity. People living in high-risk areas are urged to wear a mask indoors in public spaces.

Franklin County is now considered to be at moderate risk. Residents of moderate risk counties are advised to wear masks when indoors if they are at high risk of complications from COVID-19 because of their age or underlying health conditions.

Advertisement

All other Maine counties are classified as low-risk, which means there is no universal recommendation to wear masks indoors. The virus is still circulating in low-risk areas, but there is little chance that illnesses will strain hospital capacity.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: