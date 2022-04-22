Hear ye, hear ye, citizens of Brunswick and beyond! Spring is in the air. Yard sales loom on the horizon. Seize the moment. Prepare to make deals of a lifetime at two amazing, grand and glorious yard sales. Bring your billfolds and your buddies. You get things you want. Two extraordinary local organizations benefit in the process. Everybody wins!

The Amazing Technicolor Yard Sale, the first of its kind hosted by the Maine State Music Theatre, will be held on Saturday, April 30 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at MSMT’s administrative offices at 22 Elm St. in Brunswick. People who want to preview and purchase the goods available can pay $20 to participate in the preview from 5-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 28.

David Mosley, a co-chair of MSMT’s yard sale, says, “The response has been terrific, much heavier than we anticipated. People are so enthusiastic that MSMT is back.” Organizers had already received over 2,500 items by the first week in April. Five large rooms will be used to display the items on the day of the sale.

The categories of new and slightly used items include furniture, kitchen items, linens, coats, treasures, children’s items, home and garden goods and sports equipment. In addition to fine art and crystal glassware, special items for sale will include a Nordic Track, treadmills, weights and cross-country skis.

Proceeds from the Amazing Technicolor Yard Sale will be used to benefit MSMT’s Revival Campaign. The Campaign has set an ambitious goal of $400,000 to get MSMT up and running at full force.

Mid Coast Hospital’s “Grand and Glorious Yard Sale” has been a popular event for over 20 years, although the pandemic caused a two-year hiatus. The Sale will take place on Saturday, May 21 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. and Sunday, May 22 from 9 a.m. until noon. People can pay $20 to participate in the Early Bird Sale, which will occur from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. on Friday, May 20.

The Grand and Glorious Yard Sale will take place at the Merrymeeting Plaza at 147 Bath Road in Brunswick. Items to contribute may be taken to the Plaza (at the intake spot adjacent to the Bed Bath & Beyond Store) between 9 a.m. and noon on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Categories of items for the Grand and Glorious Yard Sale include kitchen, furniture, art and crafts, jewelry, linens, treasures, toys and home and garden.

Advertisement

Nikki Niven, who co-chairs the sale, notes that about 100 volunteers take part to make it happen. “It’s a great way for people to get together and do something to give back to the community.”

Most of the proceeds of the Grand and Glorious Yard Sale are used to help students who are going into the medical field. The remainder go for the Auxiliary’s pledge to the Hospital.

Curt Dale Clark, Artistic Director of Maine State Music Theatre, notes that “people will get the opportunity to see the inside of our building — the rehearsal hall, the shop and so on. These two yard sales provide an exciting way for the community to support two great organizations.”

Lois Skilliings, president of Mid Coast -Parkview Health, stresses that this is not a competition. We have a big-hearted, generous community which can support two major yard sales. A rising tide lifts all boats.”

David Treadwell, a Brunswick writer, welcomes commentary and suggestions for future “Just a Little Old” columns. [email protected]

Advertisement

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: