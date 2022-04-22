PERRY — The Passamaquoddy Pleasant Point Police and Maine State Police are investigating a suspicious death in Perry, officials said Friday.

Pleasant Point Police Department officers discovered the victim’s body Thursday evening in a home in Perry after being asked to check on her. Perry abuts the tribal reservation at Pleasant Point.

The medical examiner’s office was determining the cause of death of Kimberly Neptune, 43, officials said.

Police want to speak to a person who was filmed on a neighbor’s surveillance camera walking by the apartment building. Further details weren’t immediately available.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous