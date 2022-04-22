BANGOR — Eliot Cutler, the former Maine gubernatorial candidate who is charged with possessing child pornography, has asked a judge to allow him to get back online.

Cutler’s attorney asked a judge this week to amend the bail conditions so Cutler can access the internet.

His attorney, Walter McKee, said it’s difficult for someone in this day and age to have a device that’s not connected to the internet, and the attorney suggested allowing Cutler to have access with monitoring, the Bangor Daily News reported.

A hearing is set for May 3, when Cutler is expected to make his first court appearance.

Cutler, 75, was released on bail after his arrest on March 25 at his waterfront home in Brooklin on four counts of possession of sexually explicit material of a child under 12. He posted bail the following day.

He ran for governor twice as an independent and used his personal wealth to bankroll both campaigns.

