Richard Gilboy scored on an error with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning, and Andrew Heffernan pitched a one-hitter as reigning Class A champion South Portland began its season with a 1-0 win Friday over Bonny Eagle in South Portland.

Heffernan gave up a single by Nathan Morse but was perfect the rest of the way. He struck out 11, and 64 of his 77 pitches were strikes.

Gilboy had two of South Portland’s four hits off Bonny Eagle starter Mason Ryan, who pitched the first five innings. Drew Cummings took the loss despite not allowing a hit in 2 2/3 innings.

WESTBROOK 9, BIDDEFORD 5: Garren Post and Ayden MacWhinnie each drove in three runs to lead the Blue Blazes (1-0) past the Tigers (0-2) in Westbrook.

Bronson Damon went 3 for 4 and scored three runs for Westbrook. Alex Bean was 2 for 3 with two RBI and two runs.

Landon Sirois led Biddeford with two hits and three RBI.

THORNTON ACADEMY 5, SCARBOROUGH 0: Cody Bowker pitched a three-hitter and scored three runs as the Trojans (1-0) shut out the Red Storm (0-1) in Saco.

Bowker struck one nine and issued one walk.

Brayden Williams had two RBI for Thornton, which got a run in the third, three in the fifth and one in the sixth.

PORTLAND 7, MARSHWOOD 4: ANdrew Legere was 3 for 4 with two RBI, and the Bulldogs (2-0) scored three runs in the sixth inning to beat the Hawks (1-1) in South Berwick.

Henry Bibeau got the win with 2 1/3 innings of one-hit relief.

Timothy Gori had two RBI for Marshwood, which led 4-0 after two innings.

MASSABESIC 11, CHEVERUS 5: The Mustangs broke a 4-4 tie with seven runs in the sixth inning, highlighted by an Aaron Kiss three-run double, as they won a season opener against the Stags in Portland.

Kevin Connolly hit a two-run homer for Cheverus.

GREELY 18, WELLS 0: Mark Axelsen III and Ryan Kolben launched back-to-back homers in the first inning, starting the Rangers (3-0) on their way to a five-inning win over the Warriors (0-1) in Wells.

Zach Johnston, who opened the season with a no-hitter, pitched a one-hitter this time with 10 strikeouts. At the plate, he had three hits, including a home run.

Kolben also finished with three hits and Axelsen hit a double.

Devin Brown broke up Johnston’s no-hit bid in the fourth inning.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 7, MORSE 2: Zach Winchester drove in two runs, and eight players had one hit apiece for the Patriots (1-1) in a win over the Shipbuilders (0-2) in Gray.

After Morse scored a run in the top of the first, Gray-NG answered with three runs in the bottom half.

Ian Libby pitched a five-hitter with 11 strikeouts.

Tom Guild had two hits for Morse.

LAWRENCE 4, OCEANSIDE 0: Hunter Lee struck out 11 while pitching a three-hitter, and Michael Hamlin drove in two runs with a sacrifice fly and a double as the Bulldogs (2-0) beat the Mariners (0-2) in Fairfield.

Lawrence grabbed a 3-0 lead in the third inning. Gavin Wilson and Nate Griand each had an RBI for the Bulldogs.

Oceanside pitcher Jacob Watkinson also went the distance, allowing six hits.

SPRUCE MOUNTAIN 12, BOOTHBAY/WISCASSET 2: Isaac Parker had four hits for the Phoenix (1-0), who took control with a five-run first inning and a four-run second against the Seahawks (0-2) in Jay.

