Whitney Adams and Sloane Ginevan netted three goals apiece as Falmouth opened its girls’ lacrosse season Friday with a 10-8 win over Yarmouth.

Maisy Clement scored her first two varsity goals for Falmouth, the Class A runner-up in 2021. Molly Scribner added a goal and an assist.

Aine Powers led Yarmouth (1-1) with three goals. Katelyn D’Appolonia scored twice, and Lauren Keaney, Tori Kendeigh and Neena Panozzo also scored for the Clipers, who moved up to Class A this year after after winning the Class B championship last season.

SOFTBALL

WELLS 12, GREELY 2: Ava Kreie had four hits and winning pitcher Delani Brown collected a single and two doubles to pace the Warriors (1-0) to a six-inning win over the Rangers (0-3) in Wells.

Chloe Carbonneau also had three hits, while Nikohl Aleman and Jayden Pelletier chipped in with two hits apiece.

Brown threw a two-hitter, striking out five and walking six.

Advertisement

PORTLAND 11, BONNY EAGLE 1: Winning pitcher Sadie Armstrong was 3 for 3 with an RBI, and Vanessa Connolly hit a three-run double as the Bulldogs defeated the Scots in five-inning season opener in Portland.

Emma Burnham hit a double and scored for Bonny Eagle.

OXFORD HILLS 9, CAMDEN HILLS 0: The Vikings (2-0) scored all of their runs in the first two innings, and Maddy Miller gave up only one hit to the Windjammers (0-1) in Rockport.

Oxford Hills followed a two-run first with seven runs in the second, including a grand slam by Kaydence Morse.

Miller finished with five strikeouts.

Olivia Brown had the lone Camden Hills hit.

Advertisement

NOBLE 8, CHEVERUS 6: Allie Moore’s three-run homer highlighted a five-run second inning as the Knights downed the Stags in an opener at North Berwick.

Moore finished with two hits and four RBI. Lexi Volinsky and Ellie Gray also had two hits apiece.

Eadie Nadeau, Ashley Connor, Brynn McKenney and Kadynne Smith each recorded two hits for Cheverus.

MEDOMAK VALLEY 7, LEAVITT 3: The Panthers (2-0) scored at least one run in each of the first five innings to beat the Hornets (0-1) in Waldoboro.

Addison McCormick had two hits and Haley Puchalski belted a double for Medomak.

Advertisement

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »