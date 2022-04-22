Jean-Marie Caterina for House 126

To the editor,

House 126 District that includes north and west Scarborough as well as parts of Saco and Westbrook. Jean-Marie Caterina is a very capable and experienced leader worthy of our support for this new seat.

I’ve known Jean-Marie for some time now and can vouch for her integrity and dedication to public service. She has been a strong leader of the Scarborough Town Council for nearly a decade, someone who works hard at building consensus on policy issues for the benefit of all town residents. She cares, is concerned for the people of Scarborough and thoughtful in her approach. Jean-Marie will do the same in Augusta.

I have confidence in her ability to promote common sense action on issues such as tax fairness, women’s health issues, access to affordable health care for all and affordable housing for workers and seniors.

Please join me in voting in the Democratic primary election on June 14 for Jean-Marie Caterina.

Matt Powell

Scarborough

To the editor,

On Tuesday, June 14, there will be a Democratic primary for House seat 126.One of the candidates is long term Democratic political activist Jean Marie Caterina.

In addition to being a member of the Scarborough Tow Council since 2013, Jean Marie was previously a former Assistant Labor Commissioner for Legislative Affairs, a teacher and social worker. This explains her extensive knowledge of the issues and concerns of the the citizens she represents.

Her priorities will be increased educational and economic opportunities for the community as well as senior property relief. If you are a registered Democrat please vote for Jean Marie on June 14th.

Tom DiPasqua

Scarborough

Too much too fast!

To the editor,

Over the 5 years ending December 2021, the town of Scarborough grew by almost 1,600 housing units, an increase of almost 20% in that short period. That included almost 500 new single-family homes and 1,100 new multi-family units.

Crossroads Holdings, the developer of the Downs, is asking for an exemption from the town’s Growth Management Ordinance (GMO) to build another 650 multi-unit dwellings in its planned Town Center to “activate” the retail and public component of this Town Center, which they will also build over the coming years.

The town’s GMO requires the developer to show a “public benefit” to receive the exemption they want. But most Scarborough residents will experience no public benefit from this project. A much-wanted pool and community center might be built in the Downs, but it will be financed by Scarborough taxpayers. That is not a “public benefit” provided by the Downs.

The Downs project was envisioned to take place over 30 years, not 5 years or 10 years. Just because these developers are in a hurry to cash out doesn’t mean the town is. We already have 31 portable classrooms at our schools, out of control traffic on our roads, and relentless pressure on our natural resources. Slow the growth down and let the town adjust and adapt.

Allowing more rapid growth at the Downs provides the opposite of a “public benefit.” It is damaging to the quality of life here and ruining what we love about our town.

Thank you,

Susan Hamill

Scarborough

Library project too ‘grandiose’

To the editor,

Although I am a resident of Falmouth, I have owner property in Scarborough for many years which my sons now own.

Falmouth just completed a library upgrade. It was largely paid for by private donations, unlike Scarborough which puts the major costs on the taxpayers. The Falmouth library project cost under $6 million vs. Scarborough’s projected $13 million.

A meeting room for 150 people? Couldn’t the school/administration facilities provide that?

Overall, this project is grandiose. Not a library. More like a social center.

Go back to the drawing board. Provide only library services.

John Scully

Falmouth

Climate change is real, act now

To the editor,

It has been only a week since the latest dire IPCC report on climate change was released and it is already absent from the headlines, despite warning that we have just 6-8 years to act. Recently, at the kitchen table, my step-daughter said “we’re going to be the last generation of humans,” which shook me awake. Though we may not see it in the headlines, climate anxiety looms large. Climate change impacts the oceans we love, is shifting the precipitation patterns, and making our weather unpredictable and erratic. We know it is happening, but our feelings of powerlessness can cause us to look away. Doing something, even if it’s small, helps to create agency.

Climate change affects us all and requires all of us to act. There are many ways to make the needed changes, so find one that resonates with you. Contact your Senators and Representatives and ask them to keep the pressure on at the Federal level to cut greenhouse gas emissions and invest in clean energy solutions. We need large-scale investment to meet emissions targets. Meet with your representatives and town councilors about local initiatives. Get involved with climate action groups. Talk with your friends and neighbors and build coalitions to move initiatives forward. Tend the soil and the trees to keep carbon in the ground. Make art that expresses your hopes and anxieties. Use your love of this land and water to fuel you toward action. The time to act is now.

Cathleen Miller

Scarborough

To the editor,

My grandson was born last week in Portland. A COVID exposure prevented me from seeing him for a week. Like all creatures, we are so careful to protect our young from harm. However, that protective instinct does not work well when the threats are not immediate or imprinted in our consciousness. The dangers posed by climate change are a case in point. Few of us act on fear for the future wellbeing of our young based on climate change.

Consider that the International Panel on Climate Change, the acknowledged world leader on climate science, just reported that humanity is badly failing to meet the Paris timeline for reducing greenhouse gas emissions. We have known for decades that the threat is growing, yet most of us have not acted. If we do not force a shift to renewable energy fast and start enabling our trees and lands to Absorb CO2 like they can, future generations will be left defenseless.

We can protect our young. We have all the knowledge, tech, and resources needed, but only if enough of us truly assert our will to do so. Mother Nature is insisting that we live sustainably. Treasuring our living ecosystems and our tiniest loved ones is really the same act of love. Both can thrive in every heart, family, and community. We need togetherness to succeed. Please engage somehow and help make this seismic shift happen. Find a way to connect your passions with climate solutions.

My grandson and I thank you.

Charles Spanger

Scarborough

