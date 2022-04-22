GRAY — A balanced offensive attack carried the Gray-New Gloucester baseball team to a 7-2 win over Morse on Friday.

Eight players had one hit for Gray-New Gloucester (1-1). After Morse (0-2) scored a run in the top of the first inning, Gray-NG answered with three runs in the bottom of the inning and never relinquished the lead.

Zach Winchester led the Patriots with two runs batted in. Gray-NG starter Ian Libby pitched a complete game, giving up five hits and striking out 11 batters.

Tom Guild had two hits for the Shipbuilders.

SPRUCE MOUNTAIN 12, BOOTHBAY/WISCASSET 2: Isaac Parker had four hits for the Phoenix (1-0), who took control with a five-run first inning and a four-run second against the Seahawks (0-2) in Jay.

Garrett Hunt added three hits and Lucas Towers had two.

Griffin Achorn struck out three and gave up three hits in three innings before Nate Holland pitched the final two innings for Spruce Mountain.

