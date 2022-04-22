SACO — Clayton F. McLaskey, 72, of Saco, passed away on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in Scarborough.

He was born in Conway, New Hampshire, on Sept. 22, 1949, a son of Lloyd and Bertha (Hamm) McLaskey. He graduated from Biddeford High School, class of 1966.

Clayton served his country in the United States Army for 22 years. He received many awards for his three tours in Vietnam and was the 6th paratrooper to jump into the invasion on the island nation of Grenada.

After Clayton’s service to his country, he was employed by the United States Postal Service in Saco for 12 years, retiring in 1998.

Clayton had many interesting hobbies. He would be seen working around his home on his tractor keeping his property meticulous, always showing great attention to detail. He used his woodworking skills for bird feeders to feed the neighborhood birds. He also raised animals on his property and was known for donating food, always willing to help others. He used his warm and caring nature to help countless families in need. He will be sadly missed.

He was preceded in death by siblings, Francis McLaskey, Gerald (Mousey) McLaskey, and Faye Derrow.

He is survived by: his wife, Jane (Cook) McLaskey; two children, Bonita Robyn Gruenewald and Shannon Dussault; and two step-sons, Jeromy Norkus and Thad Norkus. He is also survived by: eight grandchildren, Philip, Chandler, Gage Dussault and Noah, Adrianna and Kendra Norkus, Harper Grace and Grant Gruenewald; great-grandson, Tayden; one brother, Randy McInnis; one sister, Virginia Waterhouse; brother- and sister-in-law Michael and Christine Cook; and nieces and nephews.

A graveside service with military honors will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at Southern Maine Veteran’s Cemetery in Springvale. To view Clayton’s memorial page or leave an online condolence, please visit www.cotefuneralhome.com

