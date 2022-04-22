Elaine Pauline Prindall 1937 – 2022 BRUNSWICK – Elaine Pauline Prindall, 84, of Brunswick, passed on April 10, 2022 at Horizons in Brunswick. Elaine was born in Anson on Sept. 23, 1937, the daughter of Oliver and Edna (LeClair) Otis. She graduated from Brunswick High School. After High School, Elaine married Edmond Thomas Prindall in 1956. While Elaine and Edmond raised their family, Elaine made her career as an Ed. Tech. at MSAD 75. When she was not working or raising her family, she was a volunteer for the Maine Special Olympics. Her duties included being a coach and an area director. Elaine enjoyed spending time being with her family and friends. Elaine was predeceased by her parents; her husband Edmond, and her brother Ronald Otis. She is survived by her three sons Jay Prindall and wife Elaine of Topsham, David Prindall and wife Dawn of Orr’s Island, and Mark Prindall and wife Betty of Poland; a brother Alan Otis; as well as three grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Burial will private. Condolences may be expressed at http://www.funeralalternatives.net In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Elaine’s honor to the: Maine Special Olympics at http://www.somaine.org

