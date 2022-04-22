GIRLS

Alyvia Caruso, Gorham senior, hurdles/jumps: Caruso won the 100-meter hurdles (15.42 seconds) at the Class A meet last year. This winter, she won the 55 hurdles (8.75) at the Class A indoor meet and was second in the long jump (16-8) and the triple jump (36-0 3/4).

Sydney Connolly, Gorham senior, sprints: Connolly finished third in the 100 (12.60) and fourth in the 200 (26.29) at the Class A state meet last year and was a top sprinter indoors this winter, finishing second in the 200 (26.47) and fourth in the 55 (7.43).

Cary Drake, York sophomore, distance: It’s Drake’s first spring track season, but she had a big indoor season, winning both the mile (5:13.71) and 2-mile (11:24.80) at the Class B state meet. Then she placed second at the New England championships with a personal-best of 5:01.52 in the mile.

Delaney Hesler, Bonny Eagle senior, distance: Hesler took third in the 800 (2:18.96) at the Class A outdoor meet last year and was third in the 1,600 (5:11.62). Indoors this winter, she placed second in the 2-mile (11:23.46).

Tori Hews, Cape Elizabeth senior, sprinter: Hews was second in the 100 (13.08) and third in the 200 (26.95) at the Class B outdoor meet last year, and anchored Cape’s winning 400 relay (52.06).

Elle Jowett, Greely junior, sprints: Jowett was fourth in both the 100 (13.24) and 200 (27.01) last year at the Class B state meet. Then she had a huge indoor season this winter, winning state titles in the 55 (7.63), 200 (27.18) and 400 (62.7).

Mia-Claire Kezal, Thornton Academy senior, distance: Kezal placed second in the 800 at the Class A outdoor meet (2:16.09) and is coming off an outstanding indoor season, winning the mile (5:10.86) and 800 (2:19.41) and taking third in the 2-mile (11:30.11) at the state meet.

Mikaela Langston, Mt. Ararat senior, jumps: Langston won the triple jump at the Class A outdoor meet last year with a state-record mark of 38-8 1/2 and placed fourth in the long jump (17-0 1/2). Indoors this winter, she won the triple jump (36-11 1/2).

Hadley Mahoney, Cape Elizabeth sophomore, distance: Mahoney was a double winner in Class B as a freshman last spring, capturing titles in the 1,600 (5:20.22) and 3,200 (11:48.25). She didn’t run indoors, but returns to outdoor track healthy.

Emmaline Pendleton, Bonny Eagle senior, distance: At the Class A outdoor meet last spring, Pendleton placed third in the 3,200 (11:39.98) and fourth in the 1,600 (5:20.01) and 800 (2:23.73). Indoors, she was fourth in the mile, fifth in the 800 and sixth in the 2-mile.

BOYS

Zach Barry, Scarborough senior, distance: Barry won the 800 meters at the Class A outdoor meet last year (1:56.91). At the Class A indoor meet this winter, he won the 800 (1:59.89) and the mile (4:22.02) and was second in the 2-mile (9:48.97).

Matt Charpentier, York junior, throws: Charpentier won the discus at the Class B state meet (152-10) and took second in the shot put (52-8 1/4). He also won the Class B shot put indoors this winter, breaking a 43-year-old Class B record with his throw of 56-6 1/4.

Nicholas Connolly, Scarborough senior, throws: Connolly won the shot put (51-4 3/4) and was third in the discus (138-11) at the Class A outdoor meet last year. This indoor season, he won the Class A title (55-6) and then threw 58-1 at the New Balance Indoor Nationals in March in New York City.

Andrew Farr, Gorham senior, sprints: Farr won the 400 at the Class A state meet last year, posting the fastest time in the state at 49.15 seconds. He also was second in the 100 (10.99) and 200 (22.09). Indoors, he won state titles in the 200 (22.48) and 400 (state-record time of 49.54).

Jayden Flaker, Scarborough senior, sprints/hurdles: Flaker, who also is playing lacrosse this spring, won both the 110 hurdles (14.57) and 300 hurdles (40.90) and was third in the 200 (22.51) at the Class A state meet last year.

Seth Hultstrom, York senior, sprints: Hulstrom took third in the 400 (54.54) at the Class B indoor meet this winter, and ran the first leg on the winning 3,200 relay (8:41.02) and second-place 800 relay (1:36.89) to help lift York to the state title.

Vaughn Lindenau, Cape Elizabeth senior, distance: Lindenau placed fourth in the 3,200 at the Class B outdoor meet last year (10:01.82) and was the runner-up in the 2-mile at the Class B meet this winter (10:26.41).

Frank Morang, Cheverus senior, jumps/hurdles: At the Class A meet last spring, Morang won the long jump with a state-record mark of (23-0) and also captured the triple jump title (45-3 3/4). Indoors this winter, he won the long jump (21-9 1/4) and was second in the triple jump (44-2).

Grady Satterfield, Mt. Ararat senior, distance: Satterfield finished fourth in the 1,600 at the Class A outdoor meet (4:24.90), then won the 2-mile (9:30.96) this winter and posted the state’s top time in the event for the season (9:12.53).

Aidan Walcott, Bonny Eagle senior, sprints/jumps: Walcott had a remarkable breakout season as a junior, eclipsing a 25-year-old record in the 200 at the Class A meet with a time of 21.96. He also won the 100 (setting a state record of 10.80 in the prelims), and was fourth in the high jump (6-2).

