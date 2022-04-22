Bonny Eagle sprinter Aidan Walcott is hopeful he’ll be able to defend his state titles in the 100 and 200 meters this spring and improve on the Class A state-record times he set last year. He broke a 25-year-old mark in the 200 (21.96 seconds) and a 15-year-old standard in the 100 (10.80).

“I have a lot of room for improvement,” said Walcott, a senior who is rehabilitating a groin injury. “I’m a lot stronger. But I feel I’m not as powerful out of the blocks or with my start. I’m working on the little stuff.”

Walcott is one of several standout track and field athletes who could break state records in June. At the Class A boys’ meet alone, as many as six state records could be in jeopardy.

Frank Morang of Cheverus also is going to physical therapy for a leg injury while staying focused on improving the Class A long jump record (23-0 1/2) he set last year and adding the triple jump record, which has stood for 31 years at 46-5.

“I’d like to be more consistent. It’s important to be consistent. And I was last year,” said Morang, a senior. “I’d like to get back to jumping 23 (feet) in the long jump, and in the triple jump, to break 45.”

Scarborough senior hurdler Jayden Flaker and Gorham senior sprinter Andrew Farr also could break state records at the June 4 meet after they both set state records indoors – Farr in the 400 (49.54 seconds) and Flaker in the 55 hurdles, where he tied the mark of 7.52 seconds.

Among girls in Class A , Bangor’s Anna Connors could set two or three meet records in the sprint events, and Mt. Ararat’s Mikaela Langston could break her own triple jump record.

In the last decade, an average of one to two Class A records have fallen at the state meet – and some years, no records are broken.

“Many of us are aware that there is the potential for more (records set) than there ever has been,” said Gorham Coach Jason Tanguay.

Bonny Eagle Coach Ryan Dyer said Walcott is capable of lowering his records in the 100 and 200. Walcott also has run 50 seconds in the 400 after competing in it only a few times, so he could improve dramatically in that event.

Walcott, who will compete next year for Division I George Mason University, will face competition in all three events from Farr, who is focused on breaking the 400 outdoor record of 48.45 seconds. He won the event last year in 49.15.

Tanguay said Farr, who finished second behind Walcott in the 100 and 200, could also claim state records in one of those events.

“Andrew has a range of ability in the sprints. He has the potential to break a number of records this spring,” Tanguay said of Farr, who will compete for Yale University.

Last year, Morang was some distance from the triple jump record when he won the event in 45-3 3/4, but he closed the gap during the indoor season this winter by jumping 45-6 1/4 at the Nike Indoor Nationals.

“I do believe Frank could break both his own long jump and the triple jump records,” Cheverus Coach John Wilkinson said of Morang, who is heading to Brown University. “He had a nagging injury most of the indoor track season. We are starting him out slow this spring. His prognosis improves every week.”

Then there is Flaker, who is likely to claim the 110 hurdles record after coming close last June despite running with a hamstring injury. He still won in 14.57 seconds, not far from 21-year-old record of 14.10.

“I think in the 110 hurdles, the record is certainly achievable for him,” said Scarborough Coach Derek Veilleux. “Last year, we didn’t even know if he’d run at the state meet the Wednesday before. I don’t know how he won the 300 hurdles.”

Flaker also runs the 200 and was third (22.51) at the Class A meet last spring. Morang finished third (15.07) in the 110 hurdles.

“Those guys have all been running together since they were little. Their technique is perfect,” Walcott said. “The first time I ran track was in eighth grade. Andrew cooked me. A big part of it is believing and trusting. Andrew and Jayden trust their ability. Just watch them. They are so strong and powerful without thinking about it.”

