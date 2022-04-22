GIRLS

1. Gorham: The Rams could give defending champion Bangor a strong challenge, with Alyvia Caruso in the hurdles and jumps and sprinter Sydney Connolly, as well as state champion high jumper Emma Green and Elisabeth Loranger in the 400. Gorham also returns most of its winning 400 relay and third-place 3,200 relay teams.

2. Bonny Eagle: The Scots are led by distance runners Delaney Hesler and Emmaline Pendleton. They also feature sophomore Addy Thibodeau, who was fourth in the 3,200 last spring, and Grace Quinn, who scored in the 400 at the Class A indoor meet this winter.

3. York: The Wildcats finished second in Class B last spring and won the indoor title this winter. They’re led by distance runner Cary Drake, 100-meter hurdles champion Lexi Brent, and defending 800 champ Molly Kenealy. They also return sophomore Elizabeth Buckley in the 400 and Charlotte Williamson in the 300 hurdles.

4. Greely: The Rangers won the Class B indoor state meet this winter and bring to outdoor track a number of the top athletes from that squad, including Elle Jowett in the sprints and sophomore Abigail Jacobson, who scored in the 100 and 200 at the Class B meet last spring. Senior Abby Irish was third in the 1,600 last year.

5. Cape Elizabeth: The Capers finished fourth at the 2021 Class B state meet. They return Hadley Mahoney in the distance events and sprinter Tori Hews. Sophomore Emma Young was third in the 2-mile and fourth in the mile at the Class B indoor state meet this winter.

BOYS

1. Scarborough: The Red Storm have won four of the last five Class A outdoor titles, and they are loaded once again with distance runner Zach Barry, Jayden Flaker in the hurdles and sprints and Nicholas Connolly in the throws. They also feature hurdler and vaulter Toby Martin, junior Adam Bendetson in the 3,200, and throwers Nolan Libby, Taylor Daigle and Justin Liang.

2. York: The Wildcats were just four points out of first place last year in Class B and bring back plenty of talent, led by Matt Charpentier in the throws, Seth Hultstrom in the sprints and Christian Burke, the runner-up in the high jump. They also have Colin Monsen in the triple jump and hurdles, Hunter Pruett in the 800 and Nick Banakos in the javelin.

3. Cheverus: Frank Morang figures to score a bundle of points on his own in the hurdles and jumps. But the Stags also return senior Jesse Cadigan, who scored in the 800 last year, along with senior Andrew Griffiths and sophomore Brendan Rogers, who both scored in the 400 at the Class A indoor meet this winter. The state runner-up 400 relay squad from last spring also returns intact.

4. Gorham: With sprinter Andrew Farr capable of scoring 30 points on his own, the Rams can’t be discounted from contending in Class A. They also have distance runner Calvin Cummings and defending racewalk champion Lucien Beardsley, as well as pole vaulter Evan Russo and javelin thrower Asa Wareham.

5. Bonny Eagle: In addition to sprinter/jumper Aidan Walcott, who could rack up multiple wins, the Scots return junior Ethan Kane, who scored in the 110 hurdles last year. They also figure to be strong in both the 1,600 and 3,200 relay.

