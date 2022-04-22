Palaver Strings, a musician-led string ensemble and nonprofit based in Portland, will bring its touring production of “Welcome Here” to the Franco Center stage at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 7.

The performance celebrates Maine’s cultural diversity, resilience, and stewardship and features guest artists of Congolese, Puerto Rican and Wabanaki heritage. Storytelling is directed by Sherri Mitchell and co-presented by the Abbe Museum, Immigrant Welcome Center of Greater Portland and Indigo Arts Alliance.

“Welcome Here” explores themes of Motherland, mother tongue, and mother love, interweaving stories of relationships with the natural world, cultural and linguistic traditions, and dreams for future generations. Musicians will perform on violin, viola, cello and bass.

According to the group’s website, “palaver” comes from the term “palaver hut,” a traditional setting for discussion and conflict resolution found in Liberia and other West African countries. The group was inspired by the concept of the palaver hut as they seek to come to creative agreement when they make music. Founded in 2014, Palaver has established itself as a forward-thinking ensemble whose mission is to strengthen and inspire community through music.

Doors open at 6 p.m. Advance tickets are $15 each for adults and $10 each for students and seniors. Fees will be added to each ticket at the time of purchase. Tickets can be purchased online at francocenter.org or by phone at (207) 689-2000. The Franco Center is at 46 Cedar St., Lewiston. Parking is available at the mill across the street. Handicap parking is available on the Lincoln Street alley side of the building.

