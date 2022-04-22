ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Garrett Whitlock will start for the Boston Red Sox on Saturday vs. the Rays here at Tropicana Field. It will mark his first major league start.

Whitlock has been one of Boston’s most dominant pitchers since the start of 2021 with a 1.84 ERA in 50 outings (83 innings). The Red Sox view him longterm as a starting pitcher as his new four-year contract extension has escalators based on innings pitched.

The Red Sox plan to push back left-handed starter Rich Hill, who is on the bereavement list after losing his father Lloyd, to Sunday. That left a need for Saturday. The Red Sox also are reshuffling the rotation a bit with Tanner Houck unable to make his start next week in Toronto because he’s unvaccinated.

“I’m sure he (Whitlock) is excited,” said Red Sox bench coach Will Venable who is managing in place of Alex Cora (COVID). “He’s been in a lot of situations that challenge a young pitcher. He’s handled them all and I think he’ll be normal Garrett out there tomorrow.”

Whitlock is stretched out to pitch three-four innings. He went four innings out of the bullpen in a win April 12 at Detroit.

BENCH COACH Will Venable again managed the Red Sox on Friday with Cora remaining in Boston.

Cora tested positive right before the start of Thursday’s game.

“I talked to him all day,” Venable said at Tropicana Field. “He’s feeling a lot better. Still some mild symptoms but he’s feeling a lot better.”

The Red Sox had no new COVID cases Friday.

“Nobody popping up with new symptoms,” Venable said. “So we’re day by day but we’re good.”

Kevin Plawecki (COVID-IL since Monday), Jonathan Araúz (COVID list since Tuesday) and Cora will need two negative PCR tests before returning. Plawecki also is feeling well.

“He’s symptom-free, feeling good and just continue to test,” Venable said.

Major league field coordinator Andy Fox will serve as Venable’s bench coach.

“Andy Fox will be the official bench coach but everybody’s filling in,” Venable said. “We’re all helping out with everything that’s going on. It’s really all hands on deck. That’s what makes it fun and gives us confidence that we’re going to do just fine as much as we miss Alex.”

The Red Sox will play here against the Rays on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. They then play four games in Toronto Monday-Thursday before heading to Baltimore for a series next weekend.

The Red Sox will take buses to Buffalo on Thursday to fly out of there instead of flying out of Toronto because Canada requires a negative COVID test to leave via plane. Canada does not require a negative COVID test to travel over the border into the U.S. The team will fly from Buffalo to Baltimore.

