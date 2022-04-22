Wyatt Zsiga of Scarborough, a senior at Scarborough High School, has been selected to receive the 2022 Principal’s Award. The award, sponsored by the Maine Principals’ Association, is given in recognition of a high school senior’s academic achievement and citizenship.

“Wyatt has been a wonderful student at SHS,” Principal Susan Ketch said when making the award. “He has been a strong academic student who has also participated in the arts and athletics. He has served on many committees in the high school and in the community. He is a kind and generous young man very deserving of this award.”

Wyatt and Ketch and other award winners and their principals participated in a Live Virtual Scholarship Drawing Event on Friday, April 1 at 11 a.m.. Ten $1,000 scholarships were drawn in the names of former Maine principals and MPA Executive Directors: Horace O. McGowan, Richard W. Tyler, and Richard A. Durost.

The Principal’s Award is presented in more than 100 Maine public and private high schools by member principals of the MPA, the professional association which represents Maine’s school administrators.

