SCARBOROUGH — Brooke Gerry and the Windham High softball team weren’t quite flawless, but they were very productive Friday morning in a season-opening 9-5 win at Scarborough.

The Eagles, seen in most circles as co-favorites in Class A South along with defending regional champion Biddeford, put together two big innings, while Gerry struck out 14 in a gritty six-inning effort. Gerry, a sophomore who throws and bats left, went 4 for 4 at the plate, scored twice and slashed a two-run single up the middle in a five-run second inning.

“Beating them here, it’s a good opening for us,” Gerry said.

The two teams already were quite familiar with each other, having played twice in Florida earlier during the vacation week – a 2-2 tie and a 5-4 Windham win, with Gerry throwing in each game.

That familiarity seemed to help Scarborough in the first inning, when Caylnn Gendreau and Lina Pizzelli both took a Gerry fastball the opposite way for hard singles, with Pizzelli’s hit driving home Gendreau, who had stolen second base.

Windham responded with five runs on six hits, some harder than others, in the second inning against Scarborough senior starter Pizzelli.

Kelsey Gerry, Brooke’s senior sister, started the rally by working a walk. Then Hannah Heanssler and Addie Leger beat out bunts to load the bases. Heanssler’s bunt died right in front of the plate, while Leger pushed hers past Maddie Russo, who was playing in tight at third.

No. 9 batter Chloe Edwards followed with a shallow pop that dropped on the left-field foul line just past third base, scoring Kelsey Gerry.

“My thought is always just to put the ball in play,” said Windham Coach Fred Wilcox. “I don’t like going down swinging. I don’t like going down looking. I’m just a big proponent of putting the ball in play and making the defense get us out.”

Brooke Gerry followed with her two-run single, then Ella Wilcox (3 for 5) beat out an infield chopper for an RBI and freshman catcher Stella Jarvais made it 5-0 with a hard-hit double down the left-field line, chasing Pizzelli with still no outs in the inning.

Scarborough freshman Natalie Moynihan came on to pitch and avoided further damage with three strikeouts. Moynihan allowed just one hit and one run over her next three innings before being tagged for three runs in the sixth as Windham pushed its lead to 9-1.

“She’s a pretty special freshman and a lot of people don’t know much about her and she’s only going to get stronger and better,” said Scarborough Coach Tom Griffin.

After allowing the first-inning run, Gerry allowed only one hit while striking out 10 – four caught looking – over the next four innings.

But after Gerry retired the first two batters in the sixth, Scarborough put together four straight hits. Pizzella drove a double to deep right, Katie Roy (RBI) and Maddie Russo singled, and sophomore Alana Sawyer (2 for 3) drove Gerry’s 129th of 140 total pitches to deep center for a two-run double, cutting the lead to 9-4.

Kennedy Kimball, a freshman, pitched the seventh for Windham, allowing a run.

