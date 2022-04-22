COLLEGES

Ryan Turenne tied the game with a two-out RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning, then hit a bases-loaded single in the 11th to give Maine a 4-3 win over UMass Lowell in an America East baseball game Friday in Orono.

Turenne finished with three of Maine’s eight hits.

Maine (17-14, 14-3 America East), which has won seven straight, took a 1-0 lead in the fourth when Quinn McDaniel walked and scored from first on a double by Joe Bramanti. Lowell (15-21, 7-9) went ahead with two runs in the sixth, but McDaniel’s RBI single tied it in the bottom half.

Colin Fitzgerald pitched the final four innings for Maine in relief of Trevor LaBonte, who allowed four hits and two runs in seven innings while striking out eight.

• Robbie Samarian hit a tiebreaking two-run single in the fifth inning, and Bowdoin (12-14, 5-2 NESCAC) added five runs in the seventh to pull away for a 10-3 victory over Colby (16-8, 4-3) at Waterville.

CJ Brito-Trinidad went 3 for 4 with two RBI for Bowdoin.

Patrick McConnell drove in two runs for Colby.

SOFTBALL: Abby Orso threw a no-hitter while striking out nine for Colby (17-11, 5-2 NESCAC) in a 5-0 victory over Bowdoin (12-14, 2-8) in Waterville.

Amanda Cabral blasted a solo home run and finished with three RBI, while Jackie Hill and Logan Luebbe each had one RBI for Colby.

Orso, a sophomore from York, allowed only one base runner on a walk.

GOLF

EUROPEAN TOUR: Scott Jamieson took a two-shot lead after the second round of the ISPS Handa Championship in La Pineda, Spain.

Jamieson eagled the 18th hole to finish with a 7-under 63 and an 11-under total at the Lakes Course in eastern Spain.

Tapio Pulkkanen is his nearest chaser, shooting a 67 to move to 9 under.

TENNIS

BARCELONA OPEN: Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz beat top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas, 6-4, 5-7, 6-2, to advance to the semifinals.

Alcaraz, 18, is aiming for his third title of the season after he won at Rio de Janeiro in February and in Miami this month.

Alcaraz next faces Alex de Minuar, who knocked off fourth-seeded Cameron Norrie, 6-3, 5-7, 6-1.

Pablo Carreno Busta and Diego Schwartzman also advanced with comeback wins.

Carreno Busta fended off three match points in the second set and rallied from a break down in the third to beat second-seeded Casper Ruud, 4-6, 7-6 (8), 6-3. Schwartzman ousted third-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime, 3-6, 6-2, 6-3.

STUTTGART OPEN: Top-ranked Iga Swiatek beat U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu, 6-4, 6-4, to move into the semifinals in Germany.

Swiatek extended her winning streak to 21 matches and moved closer to what would be a fourth consecutive title after victories in Doha, Indian Wells and Miami.

AUTO RACING

FORMULA ONE: Reigning champion Max Verstappen earned his first pole position of the season after an incident-packed qualifying session for the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix in Italy.

There were five red flags in qualifying, including three in the final part of the session. The last red flag cut qualifying short with Red Bull driver Verstappen 0.779 seconds ahead of series leader Charles Leclerc in his Ferrari and 1.132 ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris.

SWIMMING

RYLOV SUSPENDED: Russian Olympic gold medalist Evgeny Rylov has been banned from the sport for nine months for appearing at a rally in support of President Vladimir Putin and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Rylov stood on stage with medalists from other Olympic sports at the event last month and wore a jacket with a “Z” on the chest. The letter isn’t part of the Russian alphabet but has become a symbol of support for Russian troops after it was used as a marker on Russian armored vehicles operating in Ukraine.

Rylov was the star of Russia’s swim team at the Olympics in Tokyo last year, winning two gold medals.

