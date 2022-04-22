On Wednesday, April 27, at 7:15 p.m., Friends of Scarborough Marsh and the Scarborough Public Library will present a virtual lecture with Noah Perlut, Ph.D., professor in the School of Marine and Environmental Programs, University of New England, Biddeford. Perlut and his students will share an overview of the GapTracks Project, a program that assesses the wildlife community in the Gap of the Eastern Trail and Nonesuch River before, during and after trail construction.

This project was initiated in February 2017, using remote cameras to evaluate the rich wildlife population along the Gap section of the Eastern Trail. Perlut and his Terrestrial Wildlife class spent the spring semester reviewing thousands of pictures and analyzing the data from the last four years. Look on Zoom to learn about our local bobcats, turkeys, fisher, deer and others who use the Gap section of the trail. Preview some of their work on facebook.com/GapTracks.

“Friends of Scarborough Marsh has been proud to support the efforts of Noah Perlut, Ph.D., assistant academic director at UNE’s School of Marine and Environmental Programs, and former FOSM board member,” said Peggy Pennoyer, MD, FAAAI, Friends of Scarborough Marsh executive board member. “Noah and his students have been studying wildlife activity along a 1.6 mile portion of Scarborough’s Eastern Trail that remains to be connected and they have fascinating remote video and data results to share. I’m looking forward to Noah’s Gap Tracks lecture to learn more about the environmental factors influencing animal behavior here in our local community.”

This virtual lecture is free and open to the public. Registration is required to receive the Zoom link. Visit scarboroughlibrary.org to register.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: