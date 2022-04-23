Construction workers finished demolishing most of an I-295 bridge in Portland Saturday morning as part of an ambitious project to replace the overpass in one weekend.

Later Saturday, they will begin installing the first half of the new bridge over Veranda Street with plans to reopen the entire area Monday.

Spectators gathered to watch the trucks, cranes and construction workers, and a thin stream of detour traffic was confined to one lane on Veranda Street beneath the bridge. Interstate 295, a heavily traveled four-lane highway that normally take drivers over the bridge between Portland and Falmouth, is closed in both directions north of Exit 9.

The $20.8 million project, six years in the making, began Friday night when traffic on the highway, which carries 53,000 vehicles a day, was halted at 7 p.m. and demolition of the 60-year-old, structurally deficient bridge began. Two sections of a new, prefabricated span will be slid into place, slowly, and the highway is expected to reopen sometime Monday.

People who live in the neighborhood have been watching the project from their sidewalks and backyards.

“I’ve never seen this before,” said Parke Leslie, who lives roughly a mile from the project. “This is a whole new concept here.”

Cianbro, the primary contractor, has 64 hours to complete the work. The Pittsfield firm is working with another Maine company, Shaw Brothers Construction of Gorham, which began tearing the old structure down Friday night.

“It’s a pretty amazing engineering feat,” said Frederick Dobson, a neighborhood resident. Dobson was walking his dog Saturday morning and watched a crane swivel in the distance. He has lived in this neighborhood for 50 years and used to work in construction himself, on power plants.

“They’re really zipping along,” he said.

The new bridge, which was already built to be installed, comes in two sections and is in position alongside the highway. Each part is 80 feet long, 47 feet wide and weighs 400 tons.

Paul Merrill, spokesperson for the Department of Transportation, said Saturday morning that construction workers are on track to install the first half of the bridge Saturday afternoon. Gov. Janet Mills will be on site at 5 p.m.

Workers will install the second half of the bridge late Saturday or early Sunday morning. After that, only paving will remain.

The replacement should be finished and the highway reopened to traffic by 11 a.m. Monday. Cianbro’s contract has financial incentives to finish on time or faster — and financial penalties if it misses the deadline.

A wholesale redesign of Veranda Street will accompany the bridge replacement. A confusing and dangerous jumble of highway ramps and one-way travel lanes surrounding the bridge underpass will be replaced with two simple intersections and streets wide enough to accommodate sidewalks and bicycle lanes. Construction on the project is scheduled to finish in November.

During bridge construction, all through-traffic should detour onto the Maine Turnpike and get back onto I-295 using the Falmouth Spur.

Traffic heading north on I-295 and Route 1 should detour onto the Exit 9 off-ramp heading toward Falmouth. Vehicles can connect back to the highway and communities north via Route 1.

Southbound vehicle traffic should detour to Bucknam Road in Falmouth, then south on Middle Road to Ocean and Washington avenues for a connection to I-295 south.

Staff writer Peter McGuire contributed to this report.

