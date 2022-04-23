Workers move about the site as demolition of the Veranda Street Bridge starts on Friday night. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer

Brothers and co-owners of Shaw Bros. Jon Shaw, left, and Dan Shaw watch as demolition work begins on Friday night. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer

Kenny Goodrich, who lives in the neighborhood, takes a video as demolition of the Veranda Street Bridge begins on Friday night. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer

Large excavators move into place as demolition of the Veranda Street Bridge begins on Friday night. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer

A worker sprays water on the work site as large excavators begin the demolition of the Veranda Street Bridge. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer

Debris falls as large excavators begin the demolition of the Veranda Street Bridge. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer

Callan Cassidy watches as demolition of the Veranda Street Bridge begins on Friday night. Cassidy said that she looking forward to her house not shaking when trucks go over the bridge. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer

There is no traffic on I-295 after 7 p.m. as the highway was closed for demolition of the Veranda Street Bridge. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer

Debris falls at the start of the demolition of the Veranda Street Bridge. Demolition is expected to last until early Saturday afternoon. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer

Jennifer Tingle and Ed Cunningham watch as demolition of the Veranda Street Bridge begins on Friday night. “We have been waiting for this”, Ed said, “We are excited to have it done”. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer

Sections of the new bridge are ready to be placed. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer

People watch as demolition of the Veranda Street Bridge begins. Derek Davis

Large excavators move into place as demolition of the Veranda Street Bridge begins Friday. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer

Callan Cassidy watches as demolition of the Veranda Street Bridge begins on Friday night. Cassidy said that she looking forward to her house not shaking when trucks go over the bridge. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer

Large excavators are positioned for the demolition of the Veranda Street Bridge. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer

Excavators work on the demolition of the Veranda Street Bridge on Friday night. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer

Dust rises from the demolition of the Veranda Street Bridge. Movement of the two new bridge sections into place is expected to happen Saturday afternoon into late Saturday night or Sunday morning. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer

