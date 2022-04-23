FALMOUTH — Thornton Academy’s defense forced 32 turnovers and allowed just 12 shots Saturday afternoon in a 4-1 boys’ lacrosse victory over Falmouth.
Thornton Academy (2-1) broke a 1-1 halftime tie when Jacob Marcotte scored his second goal of the game in the third quarter.
Goals from Noah Veroneau and Ronan Flynn in the fourth quarter put it away.
Jacob Parenteau made 11 saves for the Golden Trojans.
Robby Drum scored in the second quarter and Drew Noyes stopped 14 shots for Falmouth.
SCARBOROUGH 13, WINDHAM 8: Finn Pederson scored four goals and Tae Delaware had three goals and two assists to help the Red Storm (2-0) beat the Eagles (1-2) in Windham.
Scarborough also got two goals apiece from Will Cassellius and Quinn Fogarty.
Tobias Perkins paced Windham with three goals. Colby Mizner scored twice.
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
YORK 16, GREELY 12: Ashley LaPierre scored five goals, and Clara Pavuk and Rose Pavuk each added four as the Wildcats (1-0) downed the Rangers (0-1) at York.
Lexi Bardwell chipped in with three goals.
BASEBALL
MORSE 9, YORK 1: Gavin Baillargeon allowed only three hits and unearned run in 61/3 innings and also hit a home run as the Shipbuilders (1-2) defeated the Wildcats (0-1) in Bath.Advertisement
Gabe Morrison drove in three runs, Gabe Aucoin hit a triple and a single and scored three runs, and Calin Gould was 2 for 2 with a double and two runs scored.
Baillargeon struck out six and walked three.
Leo Sullivan got two of York’s five hits.
