ORONO — Joe Bramanti hit a three-run homer and Jeremiah Jenkins added a two-run shot in the third inning as the University of Maine scored six runs to earn its eighth straight win, beating UMass Lowell 8-5 on Saturday.

Bramanti went 2 for 5 with a home run and a double for the Black Bears, who improved to 18-14 overall and 14-3 in the America East Conference. Caleb Leys didn’t allow a hit in six innings to earn the win. He struck out six and walked seven.

Ryan Proto had a two-run single for the River Hawks (15-22, 7-10).

BOWDOIN SWEEPS COLBY: Ben McKenzie hit a two-run triple as the Polar Bears (13-14, 6-2) scored fifth runs in the sixth inning on their way to a 10-3 win in the first game of a doubleheader sweep of the Mules (16-9, 4-4) in Waterville.

CJ Brito-Trinidad went 3 for 4 with two RBI and a run scored in the first game for Bowdoin. Robbie Sarmanian added two hits, including a two-run single in the fifth.

Jack Mullen pitched seven innings, allowing one run on three hits, while striking out six and walking two as Bowdoin won the second game, 7-1.

SOFTBALL

BINGHAMTON, MAINE SPLIT: Caitlyn Fallon pitched a shutout as the Black Bears (7-30, 3-7 America East) won the second game of a doubleheader with the Bearcats (15-19, 2-6), 3-0, to earn a split of a doubleheader in Orono.

Fallon struck out five, walked four and allowed four hits to improve to 3-2. Maine scored three times in the first, including an RBI double by Kelby Drews.

Binghamton scored two runs in the sixth inning to earn a 3-1 win in the opener.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

BOWDOIN 19, CONN. COLLEGE 5: Fiona Bundy had two goals and five assists as the Polar Bears (9-5, 4-5 NESCAC) beat the Camels (6-8, 1-8) in Brunswick.

Colleen McAloon added three goals and three assists, while Sophia Schaefer had three goals for Bowdoin. Maddie White and Emelia Krakora each had two goals.

Aine Downey had two goals for Connecticut College.

KEENE STATE 19, SOUTHERN MAINE 12: Haile Ratajack had six goals, while Mindy St. Marie had four goals and three assists to lift the Owls (4-9, 3-2 LEC) past the Huskies (9-5, 3-2) in Keene, New Hampshire.

Hannah Dworkin added three goals and seven assists for Keene State.

Kate Colvin had four goals, while Rachel Shanks and Kiaya Gatchell each had two for Southern Maine.

COLBY 11, TRINITY 9: Gianna Bruno had two goals and four assists as the Mules (12-2, 8-1 NESCAC) beat the Bantams (8-6, 4-5) in Hartford, Connecticut.

Annie Eddy, Elizabeth Hennessey, Grace Toner and Cami McDonald all added two goals for Colby.

Christine Taylor and Lily Ives each had three goals for Trinity.

MEN’S LACROSSE

COLBY 13, TRINITY 2: Jack Rickards scored with 2:42 left to lift the Mules (5-7, 1-7 NESCAC) past the Bantams in (5-7, 2-7) in Waterville.

Rickards finished with four goals for the Mules. Noah Froio added three, while Max Solmssen and Jack Goller each had two.

Connor McCulloch and Jack Cahill each had four goals for Trinity.

BOWDOIN 24, CONN. COLLEGE 16: Donal Mullane had six goals and five assists to lift the Polar Bears (14-0, 9-0 NESCAC) past the Camels (5-7, 3-6) in New London, Connecticut.

Will Byrne chipped in with four goals and an assist as Bowdoin outscored Connecticut College 13-4 in the second and third quarters. Jason Lach added hat trick. Robert Hobbs made 14 saves.

ROGER WILLIAMS 18, U. OF NEW ENGLAND 10: Tim Mullane and Jared Grier scored five goals apiece as the Hawks (8-9, 5-2 CCC) used a 6-1 third quarter to pull away from the Nor’easters (5-11, 1-6) at Biddeford.

Jack Martin, Jordan White and Alden Balboni scored two goals each for UNE.

CASTLETON 12, SOUTHERN MAINE 10: Ethan Esposito scored a hat trick and Chris Wilk made 16 saves, nine in the fourth quarter, as the Spartans (21-12, 2-4 LEC) jumped out to a 6-1 halftime lead and held off the Huskies (3-8, 1-1) at Gorham.

Schuyler Wetmore had four goals and two assists for USM. Tucker Nussinow added three goals and an assist. Nathan Plourde made 13 saves.

