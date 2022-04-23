BASEBALL

Pedro Castellanos drove in three runs and David Hamilton was 3 for 5 with his third home run of the season, leading the Portland Sea Dogs to a 4-3 win Saturday against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies at Hadlock Field.

Castellanos put the Sea Dogs ahead with a two-run double in the first inning. Hamilton homered to right field in the third, and Castellanos drove in Tyler Dearden with a sacrifice fly in the seventh.

Brayan Bello (2-1) allowed four hits and two runs in 5 1/3 innings, which six strikeouts and two walks. Andrew Politi got the last four outs for the save.

AUTO RACING

CUP SERIES: Christopher Bell won the pole for Sunday’s race at Talladega Superspeedway by turning the fastest lap as the final driver to qualify.

Bell bumped his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, Martin Truex Jr., from the top spot with a lap at 180.928 mph in his Toyota. Truex qualified second at 180.652 mph.

Daniel Hemric was third fastest for Kaulig Racing in a Chevrolet and was followed by Daniel Suarez of Trackhouse Racing, also in a Chevrolet.

SOCCER

ENGLAND: Gabriel Jesus became the first player in the Premier League to score four goals in a game this season, leading Manchester City to a 5-1 thrashing of Watford to open a four-point lead over Liverpool in the title race, pending the outcome of Liverpool’s match against Everton on Sunday.

• Manchester United likely dropped out of the race for Champions League qualification, losing 3-1 at Arsenal to fall six points behind fourth-place Arsenal.

Arsenal is now two points ahead of north London rival Tottenham, which drew 0-0 at Brentford.

GERMANY: Bayern Munich completed a decade of domestic dominance by beating main rival Borussia Dortmund 3-1 to seal a record-extending 10th consecutive Bundesliga title.

Goals from Serge Gnabry, Robert Lewandowski and Jamal Musiala gave Bayern a 12-point lead over Dortmund with three games remaining.

TENNIS

SERBIA OPEN: Novak Djokovic booked a place in the final in his hometown tournament in Belgrade, overcoming another slow start to beat Karen Khachanov, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2.

The top-ranked Djokovic rallied from a set down for the third consecutive match. He’ll seek his first title of the year Sunday against Andrey Rublev, who defeated Fabio Fognini, 6-2, 6-2.

STUTTGART OPEN: Top-ranked Iga Swiatek will play Aryna Sabalenka in the final after they won their semifinals in Germany.

Swiatek stretched her winning run to 22 matches as she overcame Liudmila Samsonova, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 7-5, to move into her fourth final of the season.

Sabalenka defeated second-seeded Paula Badosa, 7-6 (5), 6-4.