“Since the pandemic, I’ve been getting my books from the South Portland Library. ‘Wish You Were Here’ by Jodi Picoult was in the new book section. I’ve always enjoyed her books and this one is no exception.
“It’s the story of Diana and Finn who live together in New York City. They are considering marriage and planning a trip to the Galapagos Islands. Shortly before they are to leave, COVID-19 starts infecting his patients. Finn, a resident surgeon at a major hospital, is forced to cancel his vacation but urges Diana to go.
“Reading this book brought back memories of what happened in the early days of the COVID pandemic. No vaccines. No idea how to treat it. Schools and business closed. Patients dying.
“While Finn is caught up in the reality of taking care of sick and dying patients, Diana re-evaluates her life and the choices she has made. Though fiction, real events are used to make this book very believable. I stayed up late reading it.” — BONNIE JEWETT, South Portland
Mainers, please email to tell us about the book on your bedside table right now. In a paragraph or two, describe the book and be sure to tell us what drew you to it. We want to hear what you are reading and why. Send your selection to [email protected], and we may use it as a future Bedside Table.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Food
Relocated from New York City, foodie social club finds a community eager to eat out in Portland
-
Restaurant reviews
Dine Out Maine: Despite occasional missteps, much to savor at Leeward
-
Outdoors
Birding: That wayward Steller’s sea eagle skews the stats for eBird followers
-
Opinion
Insight: Meet the new world, same as the old world
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Amjambo Africa newspaper gives voice to vital Maine communities
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.