“Since the pandemic, I’ve been getting my books from the South Portland Library. ‘Wish You Were Here’ by Jodi Picoult was in the new book section. I’ve always enjoyed her books and this one is no exception.

“It’s the story of Diana and Finn who live together in New York City. They are considering marriage and planning a trip to the Galapagos Islands. Shortly before they are to leave, COVID-19 starts infecting his patients. Finn, a resident surgeon at a major hospital, is forced to cancel his vacation but urges Diana to go.

“Reading this book brought back memories of what happened in the early days of the COVID pandemic. No vaccines. No idea how to treat it. Schools and business closed. Patients dying.

“While Finn is caught up in the reality of taking care of sick and dying patients, Diana re-evaluates her life and the choices she has made. Though fiction, real events are used to make this book very believable. I stayed up late reading it.” — BONNIE JEWETT, South Portland

