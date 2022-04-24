FICTION

Hardcover

1. “The Diamond Eye,” by Kate Quinn (Morrow)

2. “One Italian Summer,” by Rebecca Serle (Atria)

3. “The Paris Apartment,” by Lucy Foley (Morrow)

4. “Sea of Tranquility,” by Emily St. John Mandel (Knopf)

5. “French Braid,” by Anne Tyler (Knopf)

6. “Run, Rose, Run,” by James Patterson, Dolly Parton

7. “A Sunlit Weapon,” by Jacqueline Winspear (Harper)

8. “The Lincoln Highway,” by Amor Towles (Viking)

9. “The Midnight Library,” by Matt Haig (Viking)

10. “Lessons in Chemistry,” by Bonnie Garnys

Paperback

1. “The Rose Code,” by Kate Quinn (William Morrow)

2. “The Little Paris Bookshop, by Nina George (Ballantine)

3. “Circe,” by Madeline Miller (Back Bay)

4. “The Song of Achilles,” by Madeline Miller (Ecco)

5. “The Anomaly,” by Herve Le Tellier (Other Press)

6. “Verity,” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

7. “Murky Overhead,” by Michael Connolly (Tower Publishing)

8. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo,” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press)

9. “The Lost Apothecary,” by Sarah Penner (Park Row)

10. “The Paris Library,” by Janet Skeslien Charles (Atria)

NONFICTION

Hardcover

1. “Crying in H Mart,” by Michelle Zauner (Knopf)

2. “Atlas of the Heart,” by Brene Brown (Random House)

3. “The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and the Horse,” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)

4. “Atomic Habits,” by James Clear (Avery)

5. “Half Baked Harvest Every Day,” by Tieghan Gerard (Clarkson Potter)

6. “People Love Dead Jews,” by Dara Horn (W. W. Norton & Company)

7. “The Wok,” by J. Kenji Lopez-Alt (Norton)

8. “Bittersweet,” by Susan Cain (Crown)

9. “The Dawn of Everything,” by David Graeber, David Wengrow (FSG)

10. “The Beauty of Dusk,” by Frank Bruni (Avid Reader)

Paperback

1. “The Splendid and the Vile,” by Erik Larson (Crown)

2. “Braiding Sweetgrass,” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)

3. “Between Two Kingdoms,” by Suleika Jaouad (Random House)

4. “Maus 1,” by Art Spiegelman (Pantheon)

5. “Educated,” by Tara Westover (Random House)

6. “The Year of Magical Thinking,” by Joan Didion (Vintage)

7. “Entangled Life,” by Merlin Sheldrake (Random House)

8. “The New York Times Cooking No-Recipe Recipes,” by Sam Sifton (Ten Speed Press)

9. “Sapiens,” by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper)

10. “The Field Guide to Dumb Birds of the Whole Stupid World,” by Matt Kracht (Chronicle Books)

— Nonesuch Books & More, South Portland