A weekend blizzard unloaded 12 to 20 inches of snow in the western Dakotas and northern Rockies, part of a powerful spring storm that also fueled a rash of fires in New Mexico on Friday and Saturday.

The combination of heavy, wet snow and roaring winds left more than 15,000 customers without power Sunday afternoon in the Dakotas, where the snow was finally starting to subside.

In New Mexico, the wind gusts, which peaked in the 60-to-80-mph range on Friday, eased Sunday, but numerous fires were still not fully contained. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said more than 200 structures had burned in the state, according to the Associated Press. The governor declared states of emergency in several affected counties.

The combination of strong winds, extremely low humidity, high temperatures and drought fueled blazes not only in New Mexico but also in parts of Colorado, Kansas and Nebraska. A blaze in Cambridge, Nebraska, which is about midway between Lincoln and Denver, resulted in the death of a retired fire chief and injuries to at least 15 firefighters, according to the Associated Press. It had burned 85,000 acres through Saturday.

Scientists have determined that human-induced climate change is intensifying the fire risk by increasing temperatures, which dry out the land surface more quickly and make it more combustible. Almost all of New Mexico and the western portions of Kansas and Nebraska are enduring drought.

The storm system responsible for the fires and blizzard was lifting into Canada on Sunday, but its cold front, sweeping through the central United States, could trigger severe thunderstorms and flooding in the area Sunday afternoon and evening.

The storm has produced incredible temperature contrasts. On its warm side, high temperatures soared into the record-breaking 80s and 90s in the Plains on Friday and Saturday but plummeted into the 20s on its frigid northwest flank. In North Dakota, where the cold and warm air clashed, a blizzard warning and tornado watch on Saturday were separated by less than 100 miles.

