Located one block from the glorious, long sands of Higgins Beach, a favorite spot for surfers
Two bedrooms on first floor, second-floor loft and storage area present an opportunity for expansion
Renovated in 2015; updates include windows, roof, heat pump, siding and insulation, and back deck
Renovated, extensively in 2015, this two-bedroom, one bath Higgins Beach home embodies the legacy of this famous Maine oceanside enclave.
Only one block from the roaring surf, this four-season home is a turn-key rental property with a strong rental history. Two bed-rooms, the bathroom, a sunny, living-dining area and kitchen are on the first floor, while the second-floor loft and unfinished storage area allows for expansion opportunities.
The renovation included new windows and roof, a heat pump that will keep you cool on hot summer days and warm in the winter, new siding and insulation, a mudroom, and a composite deck, which overlooks a nice-sized back yard. You’ll also find an outdoor, hot-water shower and a storage shed on the property.
Whether you are looking to finally live full-time in the iconic Higgins Beach community or looking for an investment property, look no further than 20 Vesper.
20 Vesper St. is listed by David Banks of RE/MAX® By The Bay in Portland. Please contact David at 207-773-2345 or at [email protected].
