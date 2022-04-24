Brunswick police arrested an 18-year-old Brunswick man Saturday after he allegedly stole a vehicle from a Bowdoin College parking lot.

Early Saturday afternoon, a black 2012 Audi A3 was reported stolen from the Farley Field House parking lot, according to Brunswick police.

After the report, Brunswick police officers scoured the area but weren’t able to locate the vehicle. At 3 p.m., an officer at the police station saw the vehicle turn left onto Mill Street from Pleasant Street heading toward Route 1.

Police stopped the vehicle on the Cook’s Corner off ramp near the railroad tracks. The four occupants, Auston Ford, 18, of Brunswick, and three juveniles, were all taken into police custody.

Ford was charged with operating after suspension, a Class E charge; theft, a Class D crime; and unauthorized use, also a Class D crime. Ford was released on unsecured bail. The juveniles were charged with theft and were all eventually released to their parents. Police did not release their names because they are juveniles.

The incident is still under investigation and more charges may follow, according to police. Police asked that anyone with information regarding burglary to a motor vehicle in the area of Bowdoin College’s Farley Field House contact the department.

