NEW YORK — Gerrit Cole bounced back from the shortest start of his career, Anthony Rizzo powered an early offensive barrage and the New York Yankees pounded the Cleveland Guardians 10-2 Sunday to complete a three-game sweep in a series marred by fan misbehavior.

Cole (1-0) struck out nine over 6 2/3 scoreless innings, and Rizzo’s two-run drive in the first inning tied him for the AL lead with five homers. New York won for the fifth time in six games.

Cleveland outfielders struggled a day after fans threw bottles, cans and other debris at them immediately following New York’s walk-off victory. Myles Straw and Oscar Mercado were heckled after misplays, and breakout rookie Steven Kwan left early because of right hamstring tightness.

The Yankees said they increased security in the stands, and fans appeared to refrain from more beverage tossing.

The Bronx’s famed Bleacher Creatures lobbed plenty of insults, though, especially at Straw in center and Mercado in right.

Straw, who called Yankee Universe the “worst fan base on the planet” after Saturday’s incident, was greeted by chants of “Crybaby!” and sarcastically called “Peter Parker” for his Spiderman-like climb up the wall Saturday to confront a fan face-to-face.

Advertisement

Straw got the loudest boos during lineup introductions, and fans pointed and jeered when he and second baseman Andrés Giménez miscommunicated on Hicks’ bases-loaded popup during New York’s three-run third inning.

Mercado badly misjudged DJ LeMahieu’s line drive in the second, letting it go over his head for an RBI double that also delighted fans.

LeMahieu had three hits and three RBI, including a two-run homer in the sixth, and pinch-hitter Tim Locastro pulled a two-run drive in the eighth as New York’s slumping offense had its biggest day of the year.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

REDS 4, CARDINALS 1: Cincinnati ended an 11-game losing streak – its longest in six years – jumping to a first-inning lead and beating visiting St. Louis as former first-round draft pick Nick Lodolo got his first major league win.

Colin Moran drove in two runs for the Reds, who had been 0-4 at home this year and had not won anywhere since April 10 at World Series champion Atlanta. Cincinnati had been outscored 68-20 during the skid.

Advertisement

Lodolo (1-2), a 24-year-old left-hander selected seventh overall in the 2019 amateur draft, made his third big league start. He allowed three hits, struck out seven and walked none in 5 1/3 innings, holding the Cardinals scoreless until Paul Goldschmidt and Tyler O’Neill hit consecutive doubles in the sixth.

GIANTS 12, NATIONALS 3: Joc Pederson homered twice, doubled and drove in three runs to help visiting San Francisco rout Washington.

Pederson led off the game with a home run and hit another leading off the seventh. Wilmer Flores added three RBI singles for San Francisco, which swept a series of at least three games at Nationals Park for the first time June 6-9, 2008.

INTERLEAGUE

ROCKIES 6, TIGERS 2: Randal Grichuk had three hits, including his first home run of the season, and Colorado won at Detroit.

Charlie Blackmon had four hits, scored twice and drove in two runs for Colorado.

Advertisement

Chad Kuhl (2-0) again pitched well for his new team, allowing one run and four hits in six innings. He walked two and struck out four and has a 1.10 ERA in three starts for the Rockies.

NOTES

GIANTS: San Francisco placed outfielder Mike Yastrzemski on the COVID-19 injured list.

Yastrzemski is the first Giants player to test positive for COVID-19 this season. He will remain in Washington for 10 days or until he records two negative tests.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »