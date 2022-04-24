ELMONT, N.Y. — Max Domi scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period and the Carolina Hurricanes got help from a rookie goaltender, boosting their Metropolitan Division lead by beating the New York Islanders 5-2 Sunday.

The Hurricanes won their fourth in a row and extended their edge over the second-place New York Rangers to four points. Carolina has two games left, including a visit to Madison Square Garden to face the Rangers on Tuesday night. New York has three games remaining.

Carolina tied franchise records for victories (52) and points (112). Both marks were set in the 2005-06 season, which culminated in the team’s sole Stanley Cup championship.

Seth Jarvis, Derek Stepan, Jesper Fast, and Brendan Smith also scored for the Hurricanes.

BLUE JACKETS 5, OILERS 2: Rookie Nick Blankenburg scored his first NHL goal and added an assist to help Columbus win at home, breaking a five-game losing streak and keeping Edmonton from clinching second place in the Pacific Division.

Eric Robinson and Jack Roslovic also scored, Oliver Bjorkstrand had a goal and two assists, and Cole Sillinger added a goal and an assist for Columbus.

RED WINGS 3, DEVILS 0: Alex Nedeljkovic made 17 saves, Oskar Sundqvist and Tyler Bertuzzi each had a goal and assist and Detroit won at Newark, New Jersey.

Sundqvist scored in the first period, and Bertuzzi and Michael Rasmussen added late empty-net goals.