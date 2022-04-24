OXFORD/SARASOTA, Fla. – Kriston Shawn Briggs, 64, of Sarasota, Fla. and Oxford, Maine passed away April 13, 2022, after nearly a three-year battle with non-smokers lung cancer with his beloved husband, Patrick Carlson, by his side.

Kris was born on June 9, 1957, in Norway, Maine, the youngest son of Donald C. and Reta L. Briggs of Oxford. He graduated valedictorian from Oxford Hills High School and the University of Maine at Orono with a BS in Accounting, later attaining his master’s degree in Finance from Babson College.

Kris’ accounting and finance career spanned the private, public, and non-profit sectors as a CFO, comptroller, treasurer, and CFP. Starting in private accounting in Auburn, he then journeyed to Massachusetts with Boston Edison Power Co. and the Mass. Turnpike Authority. Later he oversaw the finances at the College of Charleston, SC, the Maine College of Art in Portland, and the Portsmouth Music Hall. Kris retired in Sarasota but continued as a self-employed CPA and Certified Financial Planner.

Kris was an avid traveler voyaging frequently to Great Britain, immersing himself in the historic culture he so thoroughly enjoyed. Later trips found him exploring Italy and zip-lining through Australia followed by adventures in Vienna, Barcelona, and Montreal with Patrick. Kris enjoyed art and music, especially playing the piano. His death is a cruel irony following a life of extremely healthy diet and exercise. He found solace relaxing with friends and family at camp on Thompson Lake in Oxford.

Kris is survived by his husband of seven years, Patrick Carlson of Sarasota; mother Reta Briggs of Oxford; brother Kevin and wife Cathy of Oxford and Jupiter, Fla., brother Kerry and wife Debbie of North Berwick, sister Karol Clark of Newcastle; aunts Ruth Watson and Madeline Robinson of Auburn; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews. Kris was predeceased by his father, Donald Briggs of Oxford.

Kris’ family would like to acknowledge and thank the help he received over the past few years from Stephens Memorial Hospital in Norway, The Dempsey Center in Auburn and the Tidewell Hospice of Sarasota.

A private Memorial and Celebration of Life Service will be held later this spring in Maine as well as a private burial in Otisfield, Maine.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to:

The Dempsey Center

P.O. Box 277

Auburn, ME 04212 or at:

http://www.dempseycenter.org

