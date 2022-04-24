SCARBOROUGH – Barbara B. Christiansen, passed away peacefully in her home in Scarborough on March 28, 2022 at the age of 100.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Guy and Rozella Brown; sister, Betty Eveleth; and husband, Paul M. Christiansen.

She is survived by her daughter, Paula Christiansen, son, Mark Christiansen and partner Edward Marsh, all of South Portland; two granddaughters, Kristi Grenier and Karen Millett; and four great-grandchildren, Dylan, Kira, and Noah Grenier, and Nora Peterson.

She was born in Candia, N.H. Feb. 7, 1922. Moved to Portland in her youth, graduating from Deering High School, followed by the Golden School of Beauty.

She was loved dearly by her niece, Ellyn Brooks and her care givers, Sharon Nelson, Kate Durgin, and friend Jan Maletzke whom all were so caring and helpful to our family in her last days.

She was a quiet woman who always remembered to send a card and knew birthdays and could tell you the dates and places of every home she lived in. She loved to knit and continued right up until her last year making hats and scarfs for loved ones.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers a donation can be made in her name to the

First Congregational Church of

Scarborough Maine,

167 Black Point Rd.

Scarborough, ME 04074

