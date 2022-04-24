CAPE ELIZABETH – James Ronald, “Ron” Palmquist Sr., 92, a gentle, kind and loving husband, father and grandfather passed away on Easter, April 17, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.Ron built and shared life with his beloved wife Sandra Palmquist for 63 years. His son, Jim Palmquist, daughter and son-in-law Jennifer and Peter Cameron, and his three grandchildren, Anna, Joshua and Daniel Cameron, also mourn him. Ron was raised in the Chicago area: in particular the Swedish American and Evangelical Covenant Church Community as the beloved son of Reverend Paul and Bertha Palmquist. Family, Swedish traditions, humor and puns, cooking and hospitality, as well as his Christian faith were sources of strength for Ron. His passion for trains and model railroading brought Ron joy throughout his life. He cherished his friendships in the local railroading community and the “coffee club.” Ron was a resident of Cape Elizabeth for over 55 years. Ron was a dynamic broadcaster in both radio and television. His dedication to community through factual, unbiased reporting dominated his career in Denver, Colo. and here in Maine. Locally, he was the anchor on the evening news during the 1960s and ’70s. With a B.A. in Journalism from University of Denver, postgraduate work at Boston University and University of Colorado, and his wide journalistic experience he later opened “Ron Palmquist/Public Relations” and founded and edited the “Business Digest.” He served his community in many professional and journalistic organizations including the Maine Public Relations Council, Society of Professional Journalists, the Maine Press Association, the Torch Club of Western Maine, and the Rotary Club earning many awards and recognitions. His freelance articles and photographs have been published locally and nationally. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force. Ron’s family greatly appreciates the assistance of the Cape Elizabeth Police, Fire and Rescue Services.Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to theCape Elizabeth Fire Department Scholarship Fund:2 Jordan Way,Cape Elizabeth, ME 04107

