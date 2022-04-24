ISSAQUAH, Wash. – Joan Merritt (Garland) Edwards passed away peacefully at the age of 77, in November 2021, in Issaquah, Wash. She was born to Avard and Rebecca Garland, both of Portland.

She graduated from Deering High School in 1962 then studied math at the University of Maine, Portland for two years before completing her bachelor degree in 1966 at the University of Maine, Orono. During her time in Portland she played violin in the Portland Symphony Orchestra.

Upon graduation she accepted a job with Boeing and moved to Seattle, Wash. She returned to Maine to marry Brian Edwards at Woodfords Congregational Church in 1967. They settled in Mercer Island, Wash. where they raised three children.

Joan enjoyed traveling, camping, gardening, and sewing. She traveled extensively with her family and friends. Upon retirement, she became certified as a Master Gardener and remained active with the local organization. She enjoyed many plant clinics with her fellow gardeners.

She is survived by her husband, Brian Edwards; daughter, Melanie Edwards of Seattle, Wash., daughter, Ruth Ramsey (Nathan) of Sammamish, Wash., son, Jason Edwards of Honolulu, Hawaii; and her brother, C. Perry Garland of Issaquah, Wash. She also has cousins living in Maine and Vermont.

Per her wishes, there will be no formal service. Burial of her ashes will take place at 11 a.m. on May 2 at Evergreen Cemetery, Portland, beside her parents in the Garland Family plot.

Those wishing to honor her may make a donation to Master Gardeners of King County, Washington.

