BIDDEFORD — A 34-year-old Biddeford woman was arrested and charged with two felonies in connection with an incident on Guinea Road in Biddeford on Saturday morning — police said her husband fell off the hood of her moving vehicle, became trapped underneath, and was dragged.

Kimberly Marie Vigue-Brown, 34, was charged with aggravated assault domestic violence and operating under the influence with injury, said Deputy Police Chief JoAnne Fisk. She was also placed on a probation hold; Vigue-Brown was convicted in 2019 of kidnapping, robbery, and aggravated assault.

The incident took place shortly before 5:30 a.m. Saturday, when police received a 911 call from an individual in the Guinea Road neighborhood reporting a woman, who had apparently been operating a silver-colored compact car, was trying to revive a man on the ground.

“Through investigation we learned that Kimberly Vigue-Brown was operating the vehicle; there was a domestic dispute at play, her husband jumped on the vehicle and as they rounded a corner onto Guinea Road, he fell off and was trapped under the vehicle and was dragged,” said Fisk. Information on how far Aaron Brown, 36, was allegedly dragged was unavailable.

Fisk said police reports show the couple had gotten into a verbal dispute at their home on Joshua Drive nearby, she got in the car, and he jumped on the hood.

Aaron Brown was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland, Fisk said. On Monday afternoon, a hospital spokeswoman said she had no information on a patient by that name.

Records on file with the Maine Department of Corrections show Vigue-Brown was sentenced on September 5, 2019, to nine years in prison, with all but nine months suspended, and four years probation after pleading guilty to Class B felony aggravated assault and Class A robbery, to which she pleaded no contest. In December 2020, she was given the same sentence, with three years probation instead of four, for a conviction on a Class A kidnapping charge after entering a no contest plea. All three of those convictions stem from the same incident. She was ordered to undergo psychological and substance abuse counseling and refrain from the use of alcohol and drugs, among other conditions.

In that 2019 case, a 31-year-old victim told police that she had been kicked and punched, and a knife was held against her throat at an address on Hill Street. Police said she was held against her will, assaulted, and her wallet taken during the incident, which played out on May 4 that year. The victim was able to run from the apartment at 3 a.m. the following day, went to a relative’s home and then reported the incident to police.

Aaron Brown was convicted of Class B assault and was sentenced on Sept. 11, 2019, to nine years in prison with all but nine months suspended and three years probation in connection to that incident. His probation conditions include psychological and substance abuse counseling, and no use of alcohol or drugs.

Fisk said Guinea Road was closed for several hours on Saturday morning as police processed the scene.

