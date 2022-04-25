People Plus Executive Director Stacy Frizzle-Edgerton was chosen as one of Coast 93.1’s and Hannaford’s 20 Outstanding Women of 2022.

As a part of Women’s History Month, the awards recognize women in Maine who make a difference in their community. At the end of the nomination period, in which nearly 120 candidates were put forth, Hannaford Supermarkets selected the final 20.

“When I learned of the Outstanding Women in Maine award, I quickly came to the conclusion that Stacy fits the bill, hands down,” said People Plus Board Member Jim Burbine, who nominated Frizzle-Edgerton. “Stacy, who is celebrating her 10th year with People Plus, lead a terrific, caring, and dedicated staff through COVID and into the 45th anniversary year of People Plus. She is so deserving of this award.”

“Stacy and her team provide a tremendous service to both seniors and teens throughout the community; whether it be connecting members through activities, gatherings, or luncheons; or providing assistance of transportation, grocery and pharmacy deliveries; it is this type of tremendous work that enhances the mission of People Plus in supporting, engaging, and building community,” added Burbine.

Frizzle-Edgerto and the others had a full day of recognition on Coast 93.1, featured with on-air interviews as well as on its website. They were also honored at the 20 Outstanding Women award ceremony at Hannaford Hall at the University of Southern Maine in Portland on April 4.

People Plus is the Brunswick-area senior center, which also operates a teen afterschool drop-in center. For more information, visit peopleplusmaine.org

