Falmouth Land Trust will host a 40th anniversary celebration, “Forty Fest,” May 22 at Tidewater Farm.

The celebration will include live music by the Susan Gerry Trio, food donated by Town Landing Market and Rivalries, activities for children and the debut of a mini-documentary about the land trust.

The event will be held from 2-5 p.m., with a tent in case of rain. Tidewater Farm is near the Maine Cooperative Extension Garden on Clearwater Drive.

Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door; children 12 and younger can attend for free.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting eventbrite.com and searching Forty Fest.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: