Falmouth Land Trust will host a 40th anniversary celebration, “Forty Fest,” May 22 at Tidewater Farm.
The celebration will include live music by the Susan Gerry Trio, food donated by Town Landing Market and Rivalries, activities for children and the debut of a mini-documentary about the land trust.
The event will be held from 2-5 p.m., with a tent in case of rain. Tidewater Farm is near the Maine Cooperative Extension Garden on Clearwater Drive.
Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door; children 12 and younger can attend for free.
Tickets can be purchased by visiting eventbrite.com and searching Forty Fest.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Nation & World
Blasts hit ministry in Moldovan separatist region next to Ukraine
-
The Forecaster
Cumberland scavenger hunt fundraiser returns May 20
-
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox place unvaccinated pitchers Tanner Houck, Kutter Crawford on restricted list
-
The Forecaster
Falmouth Land Trust plans 40th anniversary celebration
-
Local & State
In photos: The Great Bridge Switcheroo