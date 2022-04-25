After being closed for mud season, trails in Falmouth are now back open.

Trails managed by the town and the Falmouth Land Trust closed in late March.

Falmouth trails manager Caleb Hemphill said the temporary closure is monitored closely each year. The ground needed to thoroughly thaw, drain and dry out enough to open to the public again.

