After being closed for mud season, trails in Falmouth are now back open.
Trails managed by the town and the Falmouth Land Trust closed in late March.
Falmouth trails manager Caleb Hemphill said the temporary closure is monitored closely each year. The ground needed to thoroughly thaw, drain and dry out enough to open to the public again.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Nation & World
Blasts hit ministry in Moldovan separatist region next to Ukraine
-
The Forecaster
Cumberland scavenger hunt fundraiser returns May 20
-
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox place unvaccinated pitchers Tanner Houck, Kutter Crawford on restricted list
-
The Forecaster
Falmouth Land Trust plans 40th anniversary celebration
-
Local & State
In photos: The Great Bridge Switcheroo