The Homeless Animal Rescue Team in Cumberland raised over $4,000 through its March Meowness fundraiser this year, double the amount raised last year.
HART, a non-profit, volunteer-run, no-kill shelter and adoption center, has designated $2,000 of that amount for food, litter and medications. The remaining money was explicitly donated for The Burt Fund, which provides support for injured cats in HART’s care.
