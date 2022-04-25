The Maine Senate and House voted Monday to approve creation of a rural public defender unit that would be dispatched to courts across the state in order to provide legal representation to defendants who are unable to afford their own attorneys.

The five roving attorneys would become  employees of the Maine Commission on Indigent Legal Services. Until now, Maine had been the only state in the nation without public defenders, relying on a private attorneys appointed by the courts to represent Maine’s indigent defendants.

The mobile unit would cover areas of Maine that currently do not have enough lawyers, such as Aroostook and Washington counties.

L.D. 1686 was approved Monday and sent to Gov. Janet Mills.

This story will be updated.

 

 

Advertisement

 

 

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
augusta maine, maine legislature
Related Stories
Latest Articles