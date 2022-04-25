The Maine Senate and House voted Monday to approve creation of a rural public defender unit that would be dispatched to courts across the state in order to provide legal representation to defendants who are unable to afford their own attorneys.
The five roving attorneys would become employees of the Maine Commission on Indigent Legal Services. Until now, Maine had been the only state in the nation without public defenders, relying on a private attorneys appointed by the courts to represent Maine’s indigent defendants.
The mobile unit would cover areas of Maine that currently do not have enough lawyers, such as Aroostook and Washington counties.
L.D. 1686 was approved Monday and sent to Gov. Janet Mills.
This story will be updated.
