Amy Kuhn will be a strong voice representing Falmouth as the House District 111 representative in Augusta. For the past three years, she has been a dedicated, trusted leader as the Falmouth Town Council chair. Amy is now running for the seat that was well-served by Rep. Teresa Pierce for four terms. Falmouth is fortunate to have these strong women who know Falmouth, care deeply about issues affecting our community and understand how to lead the conversation. Amy has proven her leadership, integrity and willingness to listen to all residents. She will work to build consensus for the strongest community benefit.

It is a pleasure to support my friend Amy in her run for the state House. Let’s keep Falmouth and all Maine moving forward with Amy Kuhn as our District 111 Maine State House representative. Please join me in a vote for Amy!

Danielle Tracy

Falmouth

