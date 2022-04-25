Gov. Janet Mills said in a letter to tribal leaders that she continues to have concerns about a bill that would recognize tribal sovereignty after more than four decades of subjugation to state laws.

Mills said she has sought to sooth tensions with tribal leaders, saying her opposition is based on policy and “are not personal.” She expressed concern that the bill, which has received widespread support, could lead to decades of new litigation.

“I recognize the Tribes’ desire to see L.D. 1626 become law,” she wrote, “just as I hope the tribes and lawmakers recognize that my concerns about the legislation are based in policy – and are not personal – and that my fears are that it would yield years, if not decades, of new painful litigation that would only divide the state further.”

Advocates have been making impassioned pleas for Mills to drop her opposition to the bill, but she’s asking the Legislature to hold on to it – a move that spares her from making a high-profile veto and disappointing her progressive base during an election year.

The governor said in a letter dated April 21 but made public on Monday that she wanted to continue working with the tribes in a constructive manner and sought to cool emotions around the issue.

“I do not wish to have a confrontation,” said Mills, a former state attorney general who has previously opposed the tribes in court. “It would serve no constructive purpose and only inflame emotions on all sides of the discussion, while likely harming the positive and constructive relationship we have worked so hard to build.”

Mills specifically pointed to two provisions – one that would allow tribes to acquire new trust land from existing municipalities without giving those cities or towns a say and another to lift state regulations on those land plus the 300,000 acres already held in trust.

Mills also pointed to regulations on fish, game, water quality, land use, mining, labor laws, fire safety and building standards, among others.

Mills also laid out a laundry list of actions she has supported to benefit the tribes, including signing a bill to give the Passamaquoddy Tribe more control over their drinking water and a bill she proposed to give tribes exclusive access to online sports gaming.

The bill was approved by both chambers of the Legislature. But it has not been formally enacted, because it would cost $44,650 next year.

On Friday, the Legislature’s budget-writing committee opted not to fund the bill, citing ongoing negotiations with Mills.

This story will be updated.

