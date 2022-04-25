NAPLES — Liam Hickey threw a no-hitter with seven strikeouts and one walk as Yarmouth beat Lake Region 15-0 Monday in baseball.

Matt Robichaud, Stevie Walsh, Jack McCosh and Gibby Sullivan each had multiple hits for the Clippers (2-1), who had 15 hits against the Lakers (2-1).

CAPE ELIZABETH 5, YORK 4: Brady Inman finished with two RBI on three hits and Aidan Connolly’s fifth-inning sac fly helped the Capers (2-0) edge the Wildcats (0-2) in Cape Elizabeth.

Owen Tighe struck out four and walked two for Cape. Hayden Webber struck out two in the seventh to pick up the save.

Joe Neal led York with a double and a single. Zach Strand scored a runner on a safety squeeze.

FREEPORT 10, WELLS 0: Blaine Cockburn tossed a no-hitter with 11 strikeouts and also had a double and homer for two RBI as the Falcons (2-0) cruised past the Warriors (0-2) in Freeport.

Robert Landry added a pair of doubles for Freeport and Kempton Von Glinsky-Gregoire had two hits, each driving in two runs.

GREELY 6, POLAND 1: Max Cloutier and Zach Johnston each hit a single and a double to lead the Rangers (4-0) over the Knights (1-2) in Cumberland.

The Rangers went ahead for good with three runs in the third on a single by Cloutier and a two-run double by Brooks Williams.

Marky Axelsen, Sam Almy and Ryder Simpson combined on a five-hitter, striking out five and walking and two. Almy got the win in relief in his first varsity appearance.

Adam Gwerjanski had two hits for Poland.

LACROSSE

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER/POLAND 8, LAKE REGION 3: Vincent Lupardo had three goals and an assist to lead Gray-New Gloucester/Poland (1-1) over Lake Region (0-2) in Naples.

Ben Pierce, William Gwinn, Miles Post each added a goal and an assist, and Matt Fournier and Owen McDuffie also scored for Gray-New Gloucester/Poland.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 17, TRAIP ACADEMY 0: Caleb Waterman led the Panthers (2-0) with three goals and two assists as they handled the Rangers (0-1) in Yarmouth.

James Tourigny also scored three goals. Elliott Oney put up two goals and two assists for NYA and Nick Pelletier and Brayden Warde each had two goals and one assist.

