CAPE ELIZABETH — McKayla Kortes homered twice, drove in six runs and got the win in relief as York scored 13 runs in the final three innings and defeated host Cape Elizabeth 18-11 in softball on Monday afternoon.

Kortes’ first homer, a three-run shot, helped the Wildcats (2-0) to a 5-2 lead in the third inning, but the Capers (0-2) rallied for four runs in their half.

Kortes tied it with her second home run in the fifth and a wild pitch scored the go-ahead run. York then racked up six runs in the sixth and five in the seventh to put it away.

Maggie Hanlon finished with four hits, three runs scored and two RBI for York, and Elly Bourgoine had three hits and a pair of RBI.

Sophia Chung had two hits and drove in four runs for Cape Elizabeth.

POLAND 8, GREELY 0: Emma Bunyea’s three-run shot in the top of the seventh powered the Knights (3-0) to a shutout victory over the Rangers (0-4) in Cumberland.

Bunyea added a double for Poland and finished with four RBI. Atlantis Martin, Khloe O’Leary and Olivia Rioux each had a double, with Martin’s driving in a pair. Gretchen Paradis allowed two hits and struck out 11.

SCARBOROUGH 16, BONNY EAGLE 6: Natalie Moynihan had four hits, including a two-run triple in the sixth inning to force the mercy rule, as the Red Storm (1-1) beat the Scots (0-2) in Scarborough.

Morgan Scoville had three hits, Calynn Gendreau had two hits with four RBI and AJ Swett and Angelina Pizzella had two hits for the Red Storm, who took a commanding lead with eight runs in the first and four in the second.

Emma Burnham hit a three-run homer and Annabella McClure followed with a solo shot in the third for Bonny Eagle. Burnham, McClure and Solveig Marles had two hits.

LAKE REGION 21, YARMOUTH 2: Melissa Mayo had three hits with six RBI, and was the winning pitcher as the Lakers (2-1) beat the Clippers (0-3) in five innings in Naples.

Emily Rock homered twice and drove in four runs, and Margo Tremblay Hailey Grove each finished with two RBI.

Mayo struck out nine and walked one.

The Lakers batted around twice, scoring seven runs in the second and eight in the fourth.

Emma Butsch hit an RBI single and scored for Yarmouth.

PORTLAND 20, DEERING 1: Sadie Armstrong and Jordan King each hit home runs as the Bulldogs (2-0) beat the visiting Rams (0-1).

Armstrong pitched three innings and had seven strikeouts. King went 2 for 3 with four RBI and two runs scored. Hannah Hawkes had two RBI on a pair of hits.

NOBLE 18, FALMOUTH 1: Molly Druge, Ellie Gray and Maren Robinson each had two hits to lead the Knights (2-0) over the Navigators (0-2) in North Berwick.

Lexi Volinsky’s sac fly in the first opened the scoring for Noble, which put up a 15-run fourth inning. Robinson surrendered one run on two hits in 4 2/3 innings, striking out eight.

WATERVILLE 11, OCEANSIDE 4: Raylee Gilbert had three hits and picked up the win for the Purple Panthers (1-1) in Waterville.

Gilbert and Denelle Eldridge had doubles for Waterville.

THORNTON ACADEMY 7, WINDHAM 3: Renee Gonneville and Kaitlynn Paradis led the Trojans (1-0) with two RBI apiece as they beat the Eagles (1-1) in Saco.

Jessica Dow and Jenna Lavallee each had an RBI single for TA. Izzy Minor went 2 for 3. Sophia Bogardus got the win, striking out five.

Brooke Gerry, Hannah Hessler, Stella Jarvais and Riley Russell all had two hits for Windham. Gerry took the loss.

LACROSSE

CAPE ELIZABETH 12, GORHAM 9: Katy Woods’ three goals helped the Capers to a season-opening win over the Rams in Cape Elizabeth.

Ellie Gagne, Libby Harper and Claire McDonald all scored twice for Cape. Heather Campbell, Paige Long and Madison Thornton had one goal apiece.

Hannah Bickford’s three goals led Gorham. Allie Light had two goals and two assists and Allie Myles had two goals and one assist. Ellie Keil made 10 saves.

